Rocket Engines Industry Research Report 2025-2034 Electric Propulsion Gains Traction And Fuels Opportunities, Supporting Long-Haul Space Missions With Fuel Efficiency
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|150
|Forecast Period
|2025 - 2034
|Estimated Market Value in 2025
|5.2 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value by 2034
|26.2 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|19.5%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Companies Featured
- Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc. Space Exploration Technologies Corp. Northrop Grumman Corporation Mitsubishi Heavy Industrie Ltd. Blue Origin LLC IHI Corporation National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) Lockheed Martin Corporation China Aerospace Science and Technology Corporation (CASC) Roscosmos Skyroot Aerospace Gilmour Space Technologies NextAero Deep Blue Aerospace JZYJ Space Technology Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Tamadic Co Ltd CASC Reaction Engines Roll- Royce Limited Skyrora Westcott's Space Cluster Orbital Propulsion Centre Safran Aircraft Engines Roxel Pangea Aerospace AVIO ARCA space ISAR Aerospace Serbian Aerospace Industry EDePro GKN Aerospace Boeing Defence Space & Security Raytheon Maxar Space SpaceX Orbital ATK Virgin Galactic Rocket Lab Avibras Industria Aeroespacial S/A LIA Aerospace Israel Aerospace Industries New Rocket Marcom Aeronautics & Space The Boeing Company
Rocket Engines Market Segmentation By Type
- Physically Powered Chemically Powered Electrically Powered Thermal Nuclear Rocket Engines
By Product Type
- Liquid Rocket Engines Solid Rocket Engines
By Application
- Spacecraft Ballistic Missiles Others
By Geography
- North America (USA, Canada, Mexico) Europe (Germany, UK, France, Spain, Italy, Rest of Europe) Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, Australia, Vietnam, Rest of APAC) The Middle East and Africa (Middle East, Africa) South and Central America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of SCA)
