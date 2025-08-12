NID Ahmedabad Crafts Presidential I-Day Invitation Kit Showcasing Eastern India's Artistic Heritage

MENAFN - IANS) Ahmedabad, Aug 12 (IANS) The National Institute of Design (NID), Ahmedabad, has lent its creative expertise to the Rashtrapati Bhavan for the formal invitation kit marking India's 79th Independence Day celebrations on August 15, 2025.

This year's kit pays tribute to the artistic and cultural legacy of eastern India, highlighting the traditional crafts of Bihar, Jharkhand, Odisha, and West Bengal. Each element has been thoughtfully curated to reflect the region's rich artisanal traditions and enduring heritage.

The invitation set features a finely woven Sikki grass box from Bihar, handcrafted by rural women artisans using golden-hued grass - a craft preserved through generations. A handcrafted bamboo photo frame from Jharkhand, designed as a symbolic gateway and adorned with vibrant Madhubani art, adds another layer of cultural depth.

A hand block-printed tussar silk stole, featuring regional motifs such as fish, lotus, and spring rendered in a refined tricolour palette, further enriches the ensemble. The kit also includes a collection of folk paintings from the region - Bihar's bold Tikuli art, Jharkhand's ancient Patkar scroll tradition, Odisha's intricately engraved Tala Pattachitra on palm leaves, and West Bengal's dynamic Bengal Pattachitra, a storytelling scroll art form practised by the Patua community.

Together, these artisanal pieces symbolise India's vibrant heritage, creative spirit, and timeless resilience. The design-to-production journey of the invitation kit was executed by NID's Bengaluru campus, in collaboration with NID Ahmedabad. The project brought together faculty, staff, students, and master artisans from across the participating states.

The National Institute of Design (NID) Ahmedabad, established in 1961 under the guidance of design visionaries Charles and Ray Eames and supported by the Government of India, is regarded as the country's premier design education and research institution. Recognised as an“Institution of National Importance” by an Act of Parliament in 2014, NID has played a pivotal role in shaping India's design landscape, from industrial products and communication design to crafts and social innovation.

Rooted in a philosophy that blends modern design thinking with India's rich artisanal traditions, NID Ahmedabad has not only nurtured generations of influential designers but has also bridged the gap between traditional crafts and contemporary markets, making it a key driver of India's creative economy.