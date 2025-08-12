Case Management Organizations Partner Again To Recognize Case Managers

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) ACMA and CCMC Share 2025 National Case Management Week Theme and Encourage Recognition

Little Rock, Aug. 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Case managers remain vital to achieving high-value outcomes across the health and human services continuum. This year, the two leading organizations serving the case management community-the American Case Management Association (ACMA) and the Commission for Case Manager Certification (CCMC) -are once again proud to join forces in celebration of National Case Management Week, taking place October 12–18, 2025.

The theme for 2025 National Case Management Week is Guiding Journeys, which reflects the essential role professional case managers play in navigating care transitions, coordinating complex services, and improving outcomes for individuals, families, members, and communities. Case managers are not only care coordinators-they are advocates, educators, and problem-solvers dedicated to guiding individuals through life's most complex health and social challenges.

ACMA and CCMC's continued collaboration is rooted in their shared definition of case management, released in 2022:“Professional case managers help navigate complex systems to achieve mutual goals, advocate for those they serve, and recognize personal dignity, autonomy, and the right to self-determination.”

Together, the organizations invite all case management professionals-and those who support them-to begin planning for National Case Management Week 2025. This week is an opportunity to shine a spotlight on the dedication, compassion, and expertise of case managers across all care settings. ACMA and CCMC encourage organizations, institutions, and individuals to recognize the contributions of case managers and to advocate for increased access to certification and professional development resources.

“During National Case Management Week, we applaud today's professional case managers for their vital role as client advocacy professionals,” said MaryBeth Kurland, MPA, CAE, ICE-CCP, CEO of CCMC.“They navigate complex systems, champion ethical care, and keep the client's voice at the center of every decision. Their work reflects a deep commitment to quality, care coordination, and outcomes that matter.”

“The vulnerability of those receiving care often creates dependencies and the need for guidance,” said L. Greg Cunningham, MHA, CEO of ACMA.“Our case management and transitions of care professionals provide immeasurable guidance in the health care journey. National Case Management Week is a time to recognize and appreciate their impact.”

Join ACMA and CCMC as they honor case managers across the country during National Case Management Week, October 12–18, 2025, and celebrate those who guide journeys and drive better outcomes.

About the American Case Management Association

Founded in 1999, the American Case Management Association (ACMA) is a national, nonprofit, professional membership association dedicated to supporting Case Management and Transitions of Care professionals. Representing more than 20,000 members and 50,000 educational subscribers, ACMA provides resources, professional development, and networking opportunities across the nation. Learn more about National Case Management Week or follow ACMA on Instagram @AmericanCaseManagement, Facebook @TheACMA, X (formerly Twitter) @TheACMA, or LinkedIn @American-Case-Management-Association.

About the Commission for Case Manager Certification

The Commission for Case Manager Certification (CCMC) is the first and largest nationally accredited organization certifying more than 50,000 case managers and disability management specialists. A nonprofit, volunteer organization, the Commission offers the CCM® and CDMS® credentials, alongside a wide range of professional development opportunities. Learn more at ccmcertification.org and , follow CCMC on Facebook, or on X @CCM_Cert.

