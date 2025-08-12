Primped Pooches Mobile Dog Spa Celebrates 1,500 Pups Groomed In Mckinney, Frisco, Allen & Plano TX

North Texas Luxury Mobile Dog Groomer Comes To you

Our Groomers offer one-on-one care inside fully equipped, climate-controlled grooming vans serving loyal customers with convenience & quality service.

- Bernadette Coleman

MCKINNEY, TX, UNITED STATES, August 12, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Primped Pooches Mobile Dog Spa, the best luxury mobile grooming service known for transforming pups in driveways across North Texas into stress-free pet havens, is excited to announce a new milestone: over 1,500 dogs groomed so far this year, and counting.

Since 2017, Primped Pooches has been delivering premium, mobile dog grooming services directly to clients' homes, eliminating the hassle of car rides and crowded salons. With over 1,500 furry clients served already in 2025, the company is proud to underscore why they are often recognized as the best mobile dog groomer in the Dallas area.

“As we passed the 1,500 dog milestone this year alone, we realized it's not just about quantity - it's about trust, consistency, and one-on-one care,” said Bernadette Coleman owner of Primped Pooches.“Every pup that steps into our climate controlled spa van receives gentle attention, tailored treatments, and lots of tail wags.”

Why pet parents keep choosing Primped Pooches:

.Luxury Spa-On-Wheels: Fully equipped grooming vans deliver warm baths, precise haircuts, teeth brushing, ear cleaning, and more - right to your front door.

.Stress-Free, One-on-One Care: Grooming happens in a calm, private setting. No caging, no noise - just personalized attention tailored to each pet.

.Comprehensive, Quality Services: From Signature Trim packages to flea & tick treatments, dematting, and even dog hair dye, Primped Pooches meets every pet parent's needs.

.Trusted Across North Texas: Proudly serving Plano, Frisco, Allen, McKinney, and nearby areas - and now with over a thousand dogs pampered in 2025, the brand's reputation keeps blossoming.

Client Testimonials Highlight Real Impact

While we don't have explicit quotes, reviews across platforms repeatedly praise Primped Pooches for its attentive service, convenience, and professionalism - reinforcing why pet parents feel confident using the service again and again.

Primped Pooches offers easy to book online mobile dog grooming appointments .

