Haryana CM Directs Officials To Ensure Transparency In Tendering Process Of Development Projects

Chandigarh, Aug 12 (IANS) Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini, on Tuesday, directed officials to ensure transparency in the tendering process for civil works and make them time-bound to accelerate cleanliness, beautification and infrastructure development in urban areas.

He instructed that a standard operating procedure (SOP) be prepared for the tender process, with clearly defined timelines and responsibilities for each stage, to eliminate unnecessary delays and ensure timely execution of projects.

The Chief Minister was presiding over a meeting of the High Powered Works Purchase Committee (HPWPC) in Panchkula concerning the implementation of various projects in urban local bodies.

Urban Local Bodies Minister Vipul Goyal was also present in the meeting.

The committee approved projects of nearly Rs 342 crore.

Through rate negotiations with various bidders, savings of about Rs 11.9 crore were achieved.

Emphasising strict adherence to quality standards, the Chief Minister said that no compromise on quality will be tolerated in the development works.

He directed that contractors delivering excellent and high-quality work should be honoured periodically to encourage healthy competition and commitment.

At the same time, strict action should be taken against agencies or contractors found negligent or performing substandard work, CM Saini added.

At the meeting, projects worth Rs 15.30 crore were approved for the development and beautification of road stretches, beautification of parks, and chowks under the Divya Nagar Yojana in Karnal Municipal Corporation.

These works will not only provide citizens with improved public spaces but will also enhance their quality of life through a cleaner and more attractive environment.

Similarly, development works worth Rs 13.92 crore were sanctioned for the dairy complex in Rohtak.

In addition, projects costing Rs 13.50 crore were approved for the redevelopment of the Shree Mata Sheetla Devi Shrine Complex in Gurugram.

These works would promote religious tourism and provide devotees with a clean, well-maintained and convenient environment.

Placing a special emphasis on cleanliness, the committee also approved several projects related to door-to-door garbage collection, segregation, transportation and processing of waste.

The Chief Minister said that the beautification and solid waste management systems in urban areas should be made more modern, efficient and result-oriented to achieve the goal of 'Clean Haryana -- Beautiful Haryana' at a faster pace.

For this, accountability should be ensured at every level, he added.