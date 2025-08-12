Myota Launches 'Shardwars' Challenge, Offers $10,000 To Anyone Who Can Break Its Ransomware-Proof Data Architecture

ShardWars: A $10,000 challenge to break Myota's unbreakable storage architecture.

The company invites cybersecurity professionals worldwide to test its patented Shard & SpreadTM technology - and win $10K USD for cracking it.

BLUE BELL, PA, UNITED STATES, August 12, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Myota, the leader in ransomware-resilient data storage, today announced the launch of ShardWars, a global challenge inviting participants to attempt the impossible: breach the company's patented Shard & SpreadTM architecture. A $10,000 USD bounty will be awarded to anyone who successfully reconstructs a protected Bitcoin wallet key secured using Myota's system.For the challenge, Myota secured a Bitcoin seed phrase within a single file, then fragmented and dispersed it across a Zero Trust, backup-free storage infrastructure. Participants are tasked with locating and reconstructing the original file leveraging whatever tools and techniques they can deploy.“We built Myota to deliver the first complete, Zero Trust data stack that's vendor-agnostic, ransomware-resilient, and built for compliance,” said Gabe Gumbs, President & Chief Hacking Officer at Myota.“ShardWars is our way of saying: 'We're confident enough in our technology to put real money on the line. Try us.'”Ransomware remains one of the most devastating cyber threats to business continuity, not just because of ransom demands, but because of the hidden costs of downtime, failed restores, and lost productivity. Average downtime costs can reach $520,000 per hour, with recovery times often stretching into weeks. Even more concerning: traditional backup solutions fail nearly 50% of the time in high-risk industries like healthcare, rendering recovery impossible when it's needed most. These attacks have evolved well beyond encrypting or deleting primary data, adversaries now systematically target backup infrastructure itself, corrupting the very systems meant to safeguard recovery.“Data resilience can't depend on legacy tools and systems anymore,” said Michael Right, VP of Products at Myota.“Our approach is to make data ransomware-immune by design - fragmented, distributed, and inaccessible to attackers even if they breach the network. ShardWars is our way of opening that architecture to the world and letting the security community test it.”Myota's Shard & SpreadTM technology is a foundational shift in storage architecture. Instead of replicating and backing up full files, Myota breaks each object into cryptographically secure fragments (“shards”), spreads them across multiple geographic and logical zones, and enforces access through an integrated Zero Trust framework. The result: built-in ransomware protection, instant recovery, and reduced storage overhead.ShardWars is open globally and free to join. Participants who successfully reconstruct the original Bitcoin wallet key will receive $10,000 USD. As of today, no successful attempts have been recorded.Learn more and register atAbout MyotaMyota is a cybersecurity and data resilience company that helps organizations rethink how they achieve data protection, ransomware immunity, and operational efficiency - without relying on traditional replication, backups, or snapshots. Through its patented Shard & SpreadTM architecture, Myota provides a distributed, Zero Trust storage fabric that is secure by design and built for the threats of today and tomorrow.

