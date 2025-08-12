403
China Enforces Strict Health Rules to Combat Chikungunya Outbreak
(MENAFN) China introduced strict new health regulations on Tuesday targeting infectious disease outbreak management, responding to a sharp rise in chikungunya fever cases.
A local news agency reported that these updated rules focus on early warning systems, clarifying critical elements such as scope, definitions, procedures, and operational frameworks.
Issued by the National Disease Control and Prevention Administration, the regulations mandate early warnings for public health threats stemming from notifiable diseases, emerging infections, illnesses of unknown origin, and other high-risk pathogens affecting vulnerable populations.
Under the new guidelines, relevant authorities and institutions must proactively implement precautionary measures, gather surveillance data, perform risk evaluations, detect potential public health dangers, and assign epidemic risk levels into four distinct categories.
The government will release detailed risk classification criteria separately at a later date.
