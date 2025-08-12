403
Russia Says It Repelled 9 Ukrainian Drones in Tatarstan
(MENAFN) On Tuesday, Russia announced that its defense forces successfully repelled a significant drone offensive launched by Ukraine targeting the Turkic Tatarstan region. According to the Defense Ministry, nine drones were intercepted and destroyed within a single hour as they neared key industrial sites.
The ministry reported that nine drones targeting industrial facilities in Tatarstan were intercepted and shot down within a one-hour timeframe.
Beyond Tatarstan, Russian air defenses reportedly downed a total of 179 Ukrainian drones over recent hours. The ministry also confirmed the interception and neutralization of six guided air bombs aimed at Russian territory.
In retaliation, Russian forces launched strikes against multiple Ukrainian military targets, including the military-industrial complex, production workshops for long-range drones, storage facilities, ammunition depots, and training centers. These operations also targeted temporary bases housing Ukrainian troops and foreign mercenaries across 142 districts.
Ukraine has yet to respond to these claims, and independent verification remains difficult amid the ongoing conflict.
