Erdogan Condemns Netanyahu’s ‘Network of Massacres’
(MENAFN) Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan sharply condemned Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Monday, accusing him of orchestrating a "network of massacres" and prioritizing his political survival over regional peace.
Speaking to reporters after a cabinet meeting, Erdogan declared, "We will not allow Netanyahu and the network of massacres to drag our region into bigger disasters just to extend their political lifespans." He labeled Israel a "terror state" and denounced what he called the "brutality, barbarity, massacre, torture and oppression" against Palestinians.
Erdogan emphasized Türkiye’s efforts to halt the violence in Gaza and secure the continuous flow of humanitarian aid to civilians enduring severe shortages. "We are doing whatever is necessary to stop the atrocities in Gaza and to deliver humanitarian aid without interruption to our brothers and sisters in Gaza who are on the brink of starvation," he said.
The Turkish leader has been among Israel’s fiercest critics since its military campaign in Gaza began following a Hamas attack on October 7, 2023, which killed approximately 1,200 people in Israel, according to Israeli sources. Palestinian health officials report that over 61,000 Gaza residents have died since, with widespread destruction and collapsing infrastructure across the enclave.
