Glass Doctor Shares Commonly Overlooked Gaps In Home And Auto Glass Coverage

Lessons from Customer Experiences That May Help Home and Auto Owners Avoid Costly Coverage Gaps

WACO, Texas, Aug. 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- With summer bringing an increased risk of damage to both auto and home glass, Glass Doctor® , a Neighborly® company and a leading provider of glass repair and replacement services, is encouraging homeowners and drivers to review their insurance policies. From sudden severe weather to flying road debris, the risk for glass damage is more common during the warmer season and understanding what insurance covers can help prevent costly, unexpected expenses.

Glass Doctor experts work closely with insurance providers, offering support to customers throughout the glass-related coverage claims process for auto and home glass repairs. Customers are encouraged to evaluate policies in advance, rather than after damage occurs, as this is an effective step toward long-term financial protection and peace of mind.

Things We've Noticed About Glass Coverage:



Comprehensive Auto Coverage for Drivers : Even small windshield chips can quickly turn into bigger cracks in windshields, reducing visibility and safety. In many states, extensive windshield damage can make a vehicle illegal to operate. Policyholders should look for comprehensive coverage to ensure auto insurance will cover repairs from collisions, debris, weather events, and more.

ADAS Calibration: Today's generation of vehicles rely on Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS), which require calibration after a windshield replacement. Since not all policies cover this crucial step, it's important to confirm whether ADAS calibration is included to avoid safety issues and unexpected costs after glass repairs.

Home Glass Damage Exclusions: Residential windows are vulnerable to damage from storms, accidents or simple wear and tear. However, some insurance policies exclude coverage for certain types of damage, such as gradual wear, flooding, earthquakes, and accidental damages. Regular maintenance of windows and a solid understanding of policy limitations can help ensure your policy remains effective. Freedom to Choose a Provider: While many insurance companies recommend or direct customers to preferred repair networks, policyholders often have the right to choose their own glass repair service provider. Opting for a trusted locally-owned company, like Glass Doctor, can lead to better service and fewer surprise expenses.

"Glass damage often happens at the worst times, like during a family road trip or following a sudden severe storm," said Thomas Patterson, Director of New Product Development and Technical Training for Glass Doctor . "Safeguarding your auto and home with the right insurance coverage can protect your investment and reduce stress when unexpected damage occurs. Not all policies are the same, so understanding what to look for in coverage before the damage occurs is one of the top ways to protect your investment."

Whether for your auto or home, Glass Doctor is committed to making the glass repair and replacement process simple, timely and stress-free. The brand offers a Windshield Protection Plan designed to help drivers address common road hazard damage quickly and affordably. The plan includes unlimited windshield repairs or one full replacement within one year of the original installation, along with ADAS calibration when necessary.

To learn more about Glass Doctor's auto and home glass repair services, or to explore the Windshield Protection Plan, visit:

About Glass Doctor®:

