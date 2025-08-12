China's Clumsy Sea Aggression Marks Escalation With Philippines

MENAFN - Asia Times) MANILA – China's pincer strategy in the South China Sea appears to have shifted toward more aggressive naval enforcement of its claim to Philippine territory, Philippine armed forces chief General Romeo Brawner said Tuesday (August 12).

That move backfired on August 11 after a China People's Liberation Army Navy ship accidentally rammed into a China Coast Guard (CCG) vessel while harassing a Filipino coast guard boat near the contested Scarborough Shoal, which is situated within the Philippines' exclusive economic zone.

While China has been harassing Philippine vessels in the sea for years – even in waters that are clearly within Manila's territorial EEZ – it has never directly involved the PLA Navy in the conflict.

This week's harassment indicates that Beijing has raised the level of its aggression, short of signaling an open conflict with the Philippines, the United States' long-time strategic ally in the region.

“We can see here a change in China's tactic,” Brawner told reporters in Manila.“They are now deploying their PLA Navy. This symbolizes China's aggressiveness.”

“They claim that we are causing trouble in the West Philippine Sea, but we clearly saw yesterday the opposite, because they continue to claim Bajo de Masinloc or Scarborough Shoal as their own territory.”

Lying just 125 nautical miles (232 kilometers) from the Philippines' main island of Luzon, the shoal has long been a traditional fishing ground for generations of local fishermen.

Beijing, however, claims historical rights to the shoal because it is inside its so-called nine-dash line map, which experts argue is illegal under the UN Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS).

The shoal has been under de facto Chinese control since 2012. Manila took Beijing to an international court of arbitration in 2013, and three years later, it ruled in favor of the Philippines, a victory that was cheered by the international community led by the United States and other Western powers.