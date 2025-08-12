Rasmus Hojlund At Centre Of Five-Club Scramble After Being Hailed The 'Perfect' Signing
Rasmus Hojlund's time at Manchester United appears to be drawing to a close, with the striker now heavily tipped to return to Serie A before the transfer window shuts.
The 22-year-old has found himself surplus to requirements at Old Trafford following the arrival of fellow centre-forward Benjamin Šeško, a direct competitor for his role. Despite Hojlund's desire to stay and fight for his place under Rúben Amorim, club officials have made it clear in recent days that his game time would be limited if he refuses a move.
Five Italian Clubs in the Frame
The public nature of Hojlund's situation has invited plenty of interest from Italy. AC Milan are believed to be leading the chase, pushing for a loan deal with an option to buy next summer.
But they face stiff competition. According to iPaper Sport, Napoli, Inter Milan, AS Roma, and Juventus have all contacted the Dane's representatives. Juventus, notably, have also been linked with another United outcast - Jadon Sancho.
With all five clubs in the mix, Hojlund could soon be choosing his next destination from a who's who of Italian heavyweights.
Cut-Price Exit on the Cards
United are prepared to take a significant financial hit on the forward they signed from Atalanta in 2023 for £64 million, plus up to £8 million in add-ons. Reports suggest that a bid in the region of £30–40 million would be enough to seal his departure.
For Milan, the Danish striker is seen as the ideal focal point for their own rebuild after a disappointing season that saw them - like United - fail to qualify for European competition, finishing a lowly eighth in Serie A.
A Return to Familiar Ground
Hojlund is no stranger to Italian football. He spent the 2022/23 season at Atalanta, scoring nine goals in 32 appearances and building a reputation as one of Europe's brightest young forwards.
Should a move materialise in the coming days, his return to Serie A could mark the start of an important new chapter - and potentially the spark to reignite a career that has stalled in Manchester.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
Midl Secures $2.4M Seed Investment From Draper Associates And Draper Dragon To Pioneer Native Dapp Infrastructure On Bitcoin
- Apu Is Now Live For Trading On Hyperliquid
- Mill City Ventures III, Ltd. Announces $450,000,000 Private Placement To Initiate Sui Treasury Strategy
- Meme Coin '$SATOSHI' Heralding The Return Of Satoshi Nakamoto's Vision Launches First Presale
- BTSE Sponsors Major Blockchain Conferences In Vietnam, Reinforcing Commitment To Southeast Asian Market
- Ethereum Breaks $3600 As Pepeto Presale Surges Past $5,700,000
- Alpari Releases Financial Literacy 101 For Beginner Traders
CommentsNo comment