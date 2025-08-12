403
Nepal starts its hybrid rice project to boost food security
(MENAFN) On Monday, Nepal took a significant step toward enhancing its food security by transplanting experimental seedlings of hybrid rice varieties at the South Agricultural Science and Technology Park. This effort aims to support the country’s goal of achieving self-sufficiency in food production.
The initial group of 37 high-yield rice varieties was introduced to the park’s hybrid rice demonstration area, situated in Rampur, a town within Bharatpur city in south-central Nepal.
During the opening ceremony, the Chinese Ambassador to Nepal, Chen Song, described the project as the culmination of over two years of dedicated work. He referred to it as a notable advancement in agricultural collaboration between the two nations, coinciding with the 70th anniversary of their diplomatic relationship.
Chen highlighted that enhancing agricultural output and securing food independence has become a global priority. He pointed out that the dissemination of China’s hybrid rice technology is a crucial element in worldwide agricultural technology partnerships and forms an important part of China’s approach to international governance.
"China hopes to help more developing countries, including Nepal, achieve food self-sufficiency through international cooperation and technological exchange, thereby promoting the shared development of global agriculture," Chen added.
