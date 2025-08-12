Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Kazakh leader backs China’s proposal to build global AI cooperation

2025-08-12 08:42:10
(MENAFN) Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has voiced his support for China’s plan to create an international organization focused on artificial intelligence collaboration, as reported by official sources. Speaking at a meeting on AI development in the capital city of Astana, Tokayev emphasized that advanced technologies are crucial for maintaining national sovereignty and driving economic progress, with AI presenting significant opportunities for growth.

He highlighted projections indicating that the global AI market could expand to 4.8 trillion U.S. dollars by 2033, with its portion of the worldwide technology sector increasing from 7 percent to 29 percent—describing this as "an unprecedented growth," according to forecasts by the United Nations Conference on Trade and Development.

Addressing China’s initiative to establish a global AI cooperation organization, Tokayev noted its aims to "promote a multilateral approach to AI governance, narrow the digital divide, develop ethics and ensure the sustainable use of AI."

He concluded by stating, "I believe Kazakhstan should support China's proposal and take part in preparatory activities."

