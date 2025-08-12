Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Tokyo Stocks Extend Gains on U.S. Tariff Relief

Tokyo Stocks Extend Gains on U.S. Tariff Relief


2025-08-12 08:35:36
(MENAFN) Tokyo’s stock market extended its rally on Tuesday, propelled by robust gains on Wall Street. The Nikkei 225 soared 897.69 points, or 2.15%, closing at 42,718.17 — its highest finish in 13 months.

Investor confidence received a boost after Japan secured special exemptions under the U.S. tariff framework. Additionally, strong corporate earnings reports spurred buying activity, with foreign short-term investors aggressively purchasing Nikkei futures. This triggered short-covering, further accelerating the market’s advance.

A weaker yen, hovering near 148 against the dollar, added momentum by lifting export-focused shares.

Meanwhile, the broader Topix index climbed 42.16 points, or 1.39%, to 3,066.37, marking a second straight record close.

On the Tokyo Stock Exchange Prime Market, advancing stocks outpaced decliners 964 to 600, while 59 issues remained unchanged.

MENAFN12082025000045017169ID1109917465

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search