Tokyo Stocks Extend Gains on U.S. Tariff Relief
(MENAFN) Tokyo’s stock market extended its rally on Tuesday, propelled by robust gains on Wall Street. The Nikkei 225 soared 897.69 points, or 2.15%, closing at 42,718.17 — its highest finish in 13 months.
Investor confidence received a boost after Japan secured special exemptions under the U.S. tariff framework. Additionally, strong corporate earnings reports spurred buying activity, with foreign short-term investors aggressively purchasing Nikkei futures. This triggered short-covering, further accelerating the market’s advance.
A weaker yen, hovering near 148 against the dollar, added momentum by lifting export-focused shares.
Meanwhile, the broader Topix index climbed 42.16 points, or 1.39%, to 3,066.37, marking a second straight record close.
On the Tokyo Stock Exchange Prime Market, advancing stocks outpaced decliners 964 to 600, while 59 issues remained unchanged.
