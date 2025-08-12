Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Russia foils plot of terrorist attack on senior serviceman of Russian Ministry of Defense

2025-08-12 08:31:39
(MENAFN) A man holding dual Russian and Ukrainian citizenship has been arrested on suspicion of planning a terrorist attack targeting a senior official of Russia’s Ministry of Defense in the Moscow Region, according to official security sources.

The Federal Security Service (FSB) announced on Tuesday that the individual, identified as an agent of Ukrainian intelligence operating under the alias “Raven,” was recruited while in a third country. Following orders received through the messaging app Telegram, the suspect is accused of assembling a homemade explosive device and hiding it inside a vehicle purchased with Ukrainian funds.

The FSB stated that the car was loaded with over 60 kilograms of explosives and intended to be parked at a location specified by the suspect’s Ukrainian handlers, with the plan to detonate it when the targeted military officer passed by.

The 36-year-old suspect was detained while en route to the attack site via the M-4 highway connecting Moscow to the Black Sea coast. During questioning, he admitted to collaborating with Ukrainian intelligence, revealing he was promised an opportunity to return to Ukraine and avoid conscription into its armed forces in exchange for carrying out the attack.

Security officials have released video footage showing the arrest, the suspect’s confession, and the vehicle inspection, which revealed bomb components concealed in the trunk and beneath the front panels.

Comments

No comment

