Parler Cloud Technologies And Amaze Announce Exclusive Partnership To Build The Future Of Social, Streaming, Commerce, And Crypto Rewards

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., Aug. 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --andtoday announced anset to transform how creators engage, monetize, and grow in the digital economy.

Through this alliance, Amaze's commerce engine will be integrated directly into Parler Cloud's Pulse ecosystem ( ) , a creator-centered, next-generation digital platform that unites social engagement, streaming video, e-commerce, and decentralized financial tools. The Pulse ecosystem includes PlayTV , a creator-first streaming platform, and Kyvo , a secure non-custodial digital wallet, both powered by Triton Cloud and Edgecast CDN .

With Amaze's reach of 1.7 billion fans and 137 million global creators , the integration will empower creators to build audiences, sell products, and receive instant crypto-based payments and rewards, all without leaving the platform. This is a single, seamless environment where content creation, commerce, and community converge.

A Partnership That Changes the Game

The Pulse Ecosystem is a creator-centered, next-generation, ecosystem that combines social engagement, streaming video, e-commerce, and decentralized financial tools under one roof. Built to give creators total control over their content, data, and revenue streams, Pulse eliminates the need for multiple third-party platforms or payment processors.

Through this exclusive integration:



PlayTV becomes a fully shoppable streaming platform where every video can drive direct product sales.

Kyvo enables creators to accept instant peer-to-peer crypto payments, offer subscription models, and reward audiences through blockchain-powered incentives. ( ) Triton Cloud and Edgecast CDN ensure fast, secure, and globally scalable delivery of content and transactions. ( ) ( )



Leadership Perspectives

“This is a watershed moment for creators,” said Aaron Day, Chairman and CEO of Amaze .“By combining Amaze's commerce technology with Parler Cloud's infrastructure and crypto-enabled payments, we're giving creators a single platform to grow their brand, monetize their audience, and transact globally, without friction or compromise.”

Yasser Elgebaly, Chairman and CEO of Parler Cloud Technologies , added:“The Pulse ecosystem was designed to give creators independence, scalability, and direct access to their audiences. This exclusive partnership with Amaze accelerates that vision, merging social, streaming, commerce, and crypto rewards into one seamless experience. We believe this will redefine the digital economy for creators worldwide.”

Investment Component

As part of the partnership, Parler Cloud has agreed to purchase one million shares of Amaze common stock at $6 per share , above market value, with a three-year warrant to purchase an additional one million shares at $7.50 per share . Closing of this investment is subject to customary due diligence.

About Amaze Holdings, Inc.

Amaze Holdings, Inc. provides an end-to-end, creator-powered commerce platform enabling users to design, manufacture, and sell products across multiple channels. Learn more at .

About Parler Cloud Technologies

Parler Cloud Technologies powers the Pulse ecosystem, which includes the Parler social network, PlayTV streaming service, and Kyvo digital wallet. These products run on Triton Cloud and Edgecast CDN, Parler Cloud's sovereign, globally distributed infrastructure, giving creators the speed, scalability, and independence to operate outside the constraints of traditional tech platforms.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. These statements relate to future events and developments or to our future operating or financial performance and are based on current expectations and assumptions. Actual results could differ materially due to risks and uncertainties, including those described in Amaze's and Parler Cloud's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Neither party undertakes any obligation to update forward-looking statements except as required by law.

