Chinese Stocks End Tuesday on High Note


2025-08-12 08:24:54
(MENAFN) Chinese equities surged on Tuesday, with the Shanghai Composite Index climbing 0.5% to finish at 3,665.92 points. The Shenzhen Component Index also advanced, closing up 0.53% at 11,351.63 points.

Trading activity intensified, as the combined turnover for these two key indexes rose to 1.88 trillion yuan (approximately 263.24 billion U.S. dollars), compared to 1.83 trillion yuan recorded in the previous session.

Investors favored shares tied to lithography machines, brain-computer interface technology, and gas, which led the day’s gains. Conversely, stocks linked to PEEK plastics, energy and metals, and defense equipment saw significant declines.

The ChiNext Index, which mirrors China’s Nasdaq-style growth board, posted a strong 1.24% increase, closing at 2,409.4 points.

