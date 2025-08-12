Swedencare's Proden Plaqueoff® Crunchy Dental Bites Named Cat Vitamin/Supplement Product Of The Year By Pet Innovation Awards
ProDen PlaqueOff® Crunchy Dental Bites leverage Swedencare's signature A.N ProDen®, a clinically studied, 100% organic kelp sustainably harvested from Scandinavian waters, to naturally reduce plaque and tartar buildup while freshening breath. The tasty veggie-flavored bites are formulated without artificial additives or preservatives, making them a simple daily addition to cats' health routines.
Swedencare invites pet professionals and enthusiasts to stop by booth #9747 to discover ProDen PlaqueOff® Crunchy Dental Bites firsthand, celebrate the brand's 20-year anniversary and explore its full portfolio of premium pet healthcare solutions. Visitors can also learn more about Swedencare Group's commitment to sustainable, science-backed pet care with a full lineup of natural supplements supporting dogs and cats from head to tail.
To learn more, please visit .
About Swedencare
Swedencare develops, produces and sells premium products in the global and rapidly growing pet healthcare market, focusing on cats, dogs and horses. Its extensive product portfolio includes strong brands such as NaturVet®, Innovet, Pet MD®, Rx Vitamins®, nutravet®, Rileys® and ProDen PlaqueOff®, the original solution for good oral health. With headquarters in Malmö, Swedencare's products are sold in approximately 70 countries through veterinarians, pet stores and online. The company's extensive distribution network consists of subsidiaries in nine countries, along with an international network of retailers. For more information, please visit .
SOURCE Swedencare
