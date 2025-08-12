Windfall Bio's FOUNDATION Fertilizer Earns OMRI Listing For Use In Organic Farming



Certification milestone provides organic growers with a non-animal-derived, high-nitrogen solution that fills a critical gap in the current organic fertilizer landscape

Derived from methane that would otherwise be released into the atmosphere, Windfall's carbon-negative fertilizer meets growing demand for high-performance, environmentally responsible agricultural inputs For methane-intensive industries, Windfall's solution transforms a costly liability into a new revenue stream and enables carbon credit generation from methane destruction



SAN MATEO, Calif., Aug. 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Windfall Bio , a leader in methane-to-value solutions, announced today that its FOUNDATION fertilizer has received OMRI (Organic Materials Review Institute) certification for organic use under the USDA National Organic Program (NOP) standards. This certification unlocks a key market for Windfall's methane-derived organic fertilizer product. In addition to enabling customers across industries to generate economic returns from organic fertilizer production and carbon credits, Windfall's nitrogen-rich fertilizer strengthens domestic organic fertilizer supply chains and supports regenerative farming practices by enhancing soil microbial activity and long-term soil health.

Windfall has developed a novel, nature-based solution that harnesses natural soil microbes, known as mems, to transform methane from a variety of gas streams into high-value organic fertilizer. Produced through Windfall's proprietary mems platform, its FOUNDATION fertilizer offers a dual source of nitrogen, delivering a unique combination of fast-acting and slow-release for sustained plant nourishment, and is ideal for specialty and high-value crops.

“Achieving OMRI certification for our organic fertilizer product represents a major step forward in redefining what organic fertilizer can be, and that's safer, cleaner, and better for both the soil and the climate,” said Josh Silverman, co-founder and CEO of Windfall Bio.“It confirms that we can deliver on performance and sustainability by offering a competitive product to conventional organic fertilizers and reducing the negative environmental impacts associated with the overuse of synthetic fertilizer.”

By becoming OMRI Listed® , Windfall has opened the door to a rapidly growing market that increasingly demands sustainable and effective alternatives to synthetic fertilizers. Available in both pellet and powder form and compatible with both dry and liquid application methods, FOUNDATION is easy to handle, store, and apply-offering growers and agriculture retailers a reliable and sustainable nutrient solution backed by cutting-edge biotechnology. FOUNDATION is pathogen-free and water-soluble, making it especially well-suited for vegetables, leafy greens, and fertigation systems. Its amino acid-rich profile also promotes plant metabolism, root development, and resilience to environmental stress.

This certification comes on the heels of significant milestones Windfall has achieved this year, including:



The successful completion of a pilot project with Whole Foods Market dairy supplier Straus Family Creamery .

Deploying its biocover technology in a field trial at Republic Services' Sunshine Canyon Landfill (SCL). Attaining strong results from a greenhouse trial that concluded its methane-derived fertilizer exceeded conventional organic fertilizers in performance, safety, and environmental impact.



About Windfall Bio

Windfall Bio transforms waste methane into value. The company's nature-based solution harnesses natural microbes known as mems to convert methane from any source and of any concentration into valuable outputs, like fertilizer for organic farming, carbon credits, and progress toward sustainability goals. This approach allows methane-intensive industries such as agriculture, oil and gas, and waste management to operate more efficiently while improving their profitability and environmental impact.

Founded in 2022 and based in San Mateo, CA, Windfall is venture-backed by top-tier firms including Amazon's Climate Pledge Fund, B37 Ventures, Baruch Future Ventures, Bessemer Venture Partners, Breakthrough Energy Ventures, Cavallo Ventures, Global Brain (through its Norinchukin Innovation Fund L.P.), Incite Ventures, MCJ Collective, Mayfield, Positive Ventures, Prelude Ventures, and UNTITLED (a fund backed by the Tetra Laval family). To learn more about how Windfall is transforming methane from a costly liability into a powerful tool for efficiency and profitability, visit .

