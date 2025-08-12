Good-Lite Awarded Awarded VA Federal Supply Contract For Vision Screening Products

Department of Veterans Affairs Federal Supply Schedule

90 Years of Vision

Good-Lite has been awarded a VA Federal Supply Schedule contract, providing vision screening tools to VA, DoD, and federal healthcare agencies.

- Chris Greening, President – Good-Lite Company, UNITED STATES, August 12, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Contract Number: 36F79724D0208Good-Lite Company, the leading manufacturer of evidence-based vision screening and diagnostic tools, is proud to announce it has been awarded a U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs Federal Supply Schedule contract: 36F79724D0208. This award enables Good-Lite to offer its high-quality vision screening and diagnostic products directly to federal agencies, including the Department of Veterans Affairs, Department of Defense, and other healthcare-related government organizations.“This Veterans Affairs Federal Supply Schedule contract award marks a significant milestone in our mission to support federal healthcare professionals with tools that improve patient outcomes, We're honored to provide trusted solutions that meet the rigorous demands of government healthcare providers.”said Chris Greening, President – Good-Lite Company.Under this contract, federal buyers can conveniently access a wide range of Good-Lite's clinically-validated products through the GSA Advantage platform. For more information, visit our website or find our catalog on the GSA Advantage.

