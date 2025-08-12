403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
German Investor Sentiment Falls on EU-U.S. Trade Deal Fallout
(MENAFN) Investor sentiment in Germany took a sharper-than-expected hit in August, data released Tuesday revealed, driven by disillusionment over the newly struck EU-U.S. trade agreement and sluggish economic performance in the second quarter.
The ZEW, a top German economic research institute, reported its economic sentiment index plunged to 34.7 in August, down sharply from 52.7 in July. The previous month had coincided with the announcement of a framework deal between the United States and the European Union to impose a 15 percent import tariff on most EU goods.
"Financial market experts are disappointed by the announced EU-U.S. trade deal," ZEW President Achim Wambach said in a statement.
Wambach attributed the decline in confidence to Germany’s 0.1 percent economic contraction in the second quarter, which came after U.S. demand slowed following a previous spike in pre-tariff buying. He noted that expectations had notably deteriorated for the chemicals and pharmaceuticals sectors, while the mechanical engineering, metals, and automotive industries also encountered significant challenges.
The institute also highlighted a sharp deterioration in Germany’s current economic situation index, which fell to -68.6 in August from -59.5 in July, signaling a worsening outlook for Europe’s largest economy.
Across the eurozone, the ZEW’s economic sentiment index dropped to 25.1 in August from 36.1 in July, missing market expectations of 28.1 and reflecting growing pessimism among financial market experts. Meanwhile, the euro area’s current economic situation index declined to -31.2 from -24.2 over the same period.
The ZEW, a top German economic research institute, reported its economic sentiment index plunged to 34.7 in August, down sharply from 52.7 in July. The previous month had coincided with the announcement of a framework deal between the United States and the European Union to impose a 15 percent import tariff on most EU goods.
"Financial market experts are disappointed by the announced EU-U.S. trade deal," ZEW President Achim Wambach said in a statement.
Wambach attributed the decline in confidence to Germany’s 0.1 percent economic contraction in the second quarter, which came after U.S. demand slowed following a previous spike in pre-tariff buying. He noted that expectations had notably deteriorated for the chemicals and pharmaceuticals sectors, while the mechanical engineering, metals, and automotive industries also encountered significant challenges.
The institute also highlighted a sharp deterioration in Germany’s current economic situation index, which fell to -68.6 in August from -59.5 in July, signaling a worsening outlook for Europe’s largest economy.
Across the eurozone, the ZEW’s economic sentiment index dropped to 25.1 in August from 36.1 in July, missing market expectations of 28.1 and reflecting growing pessimism among financial market experts. Meanwhile, the euro area’s current economic situation index declined to -31.2 from -24.2 over the same period.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
Midl Secures $2.4M Seed Investment From Draper Associates And Draper Dragon To Pioneer Native Dapp Infrastructure On Bitcoin
- Apu Is Now Live For Trading On Hyperliquid
- Mill City Ventures III, Ltd. Announces $450,000,000 Private Placement To Initiate Sui Treasury Strategy
- Meme Coin '$SATOSHI' Heralding The Return Of Satoshi Nakamoto's Vision Launches First Presale
- BTSE Sponsors Major Blockchain Conferences In Vietnam, Reinforcing Commitment To Southeast Asian Market
- Ethereum Breaks $3600 As Pepeto Presale Surges Past $5,700,000
- Alpari Releases Financial Literacy 101 For Beginner Traders
CommentsNo comment