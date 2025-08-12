Moci Issues Circular Banning Sale Of Non-Compliant Vehicles

MENAFN - The Peninsula) Oussama Abbassi | The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The Ministry of Commerce and Industry (MoCI) has issued today, August 12, 2025, a new circular obligating all vehicle sales outlets in Qatar to refrain from selling, displaying, or promoting new or used vehicles that do not comply with the Gulf Standard Specifications.



This move is aimed at protecting consumers from commercial fraud and preserving high-end product quality in the auto industry market.

This circular No. (02) of 2025 emphasizes the importance of adhering to the approved Gulf Standard Specifications and applies to all types of commercial vehicles, including car showrooms and digital sales platforms.

This circular is aimed at commercial vehicles sold through vehicle outlets in Qatar, and not vehicles imported by individuals.

Under this circular, it is strictly prohibited to sell, display, offer, promote, advertise, supply, or trade vehicles that do not conform to the specified standard specifications.

What are the Gulf Standard Specifications?

According to article No. (6) of 2008 law of Consumer Protection,“...a commodity is considered fraudulent or spoiled if it is non-compliant with the issued standard specifications...”

The Gulf Standard Specifications are put together by 128 specialized experts and technicians in the Qatar General Organization for Standards and Metrology (QGOSM).

Vendors can verify them through this link , or the ISO website .

Under the same law, vendors are obliged to compensate the consumer, if the vehicles do not meet standard specifications.

Article No. (5) of 2008 law of Consumer Protection dictates that“The provider is obliged to return the commodity with a refund of its value, or replace it or repair it free of charge in the event that it is non-compliant with the issued standard specifications...”

On the other hand, the responsibility of the quality of vehicles lies within the vendors.

Article No. (13) of 2008 law of Consumer Protection dictates that“The provider guarantees the conformity of the commodity or service that they provide to the consumer with the approved standard specifications that are issued...”

The Ministry calls on all traders and commercial outlets to cooperate by fully complying with the provisions of this circular, ensuring the preservation of trust between consumer and provider.

The Ministry also warned that violators will be subject to the necessary legal procedures to ensure the enforcement of laws and the protection of consumer rights.

The Ministry urges all citizens and residents to report any violations or abuses throught their dedicated hotline: 16001, or to message them in their social media accounts under the name MOCI.