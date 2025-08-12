Hour Loop Reports Second Quarter Of 2025 Results

Redmond, WA, Aug. 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hour Loop, Inc. (NASDAQ: HOUR) (“Hour Loop”), a leading online retailer, announces its financial and operational results for the quarter ended June 30, 2025.

Financial Highlights for Second Quarter of 2025:



Net revenues decreased 3.4% to $27.1 million, compared to $28.1 million in the year-ago period;

Net income increased to $1.2 million, compared to $0.6 million in the year-ago period; and Cash used in operating activities for the six months ended June 30, 2025, was $0.9 million, compared to cash provided by operating activities of $0.9 million in the year-ago period.



Management Commentary

“The second quarter of 2025 brought meaningful disruption to the retail sector as new U.S. trade actions targeting Chinese imports reshaped sourcing dynamics, pressured margins, and introduced heightened uncertainty across global supply chains. Retailers had to adapt quickly to rising costs and increased operational complexity.” said Sam Lai, CEO and interim CFO of Hour Loop.

“Despite these headwinds, Hour Loop delivered a strong quarter. Net income was nearly double compared to the same period last year, even as revenue declined modestly - marking our best second quarter performance to date.”

“This outcome was not accidental. Over the past several years, we've made focused investments to improve our operating efficiency, streamline our cost base, and build margin resilience. In the second quarter of 2025, we saw that effort materialize through expanded margins and reduced operating expenses. These improvements weren't short-term fixes - they are structural gains that we believe position us to weather volatility and outperform through cycles.”

“Looking forward, we believe we are well-positioned for the second half of the year. Our strengthened operating model gives us the flexibility to defend margins or pursue growth offensively as conditions evolve.”

“To our shareholders - thank you for your continued trust. To our team around the world - your focus and execution made this performance possible. We're proud of what we've accomplished together, and we remain committed to building long-term value, even in uncertain times.”

Second Quarter of 2025 Financial Results

Net revenues in the second quarter of 2025 were $27.1 million, compared to $28.1 million in the year-ago period. The decrease was mainly impacted by higher sales prices.

Gross profit percentage for the second quarter of 2025 increased 1.5% to 57.2% of net revenues, compared to 55.7% of net revenues in the comparable period a year ago. The increase was primarily driven by strategic price adjustments.

Operating expenses as a percentage of net revenues decreased 1.1% to 51.2%, compared to 52.3% of net revenues in the year-ago period. The decrease was mainly caused by the significant reimbursement for the claims of last year.

Net income in the second quarter of 2025 was $1.2 million, or $0.04 per diluted share, compared to $0.6 million, or $0.02 per diluted share, in the comparable year-ago period. The increase was driven by decreased costs and expenses as a result of the reasons mentioned above.

As of June 30, 2025, the Company had $0.3 million in cash and cash equivalents, compared to $2.1 million as of December 31, 2024. This decrease was driven by the loan repayment and growth of inventories.

Inventories as of June 30, 2025, were $20.9 million, compared to $14.6 million as of December 31, 2024. The Company intentionally ramped up inventory investment during the second quarter of 2025.

Full Year 2025 Financial Outlook

For the full year 2025, Hour Loop is not able to provide forward-looking guidance at this time due to ongoing economic uncertainty, primarily influenced by current tariff conditions.

About Hour Loop, Inc.

Hour Loop is an online retailer engaged in e-commerce retailing in the U.S. market. It has operated as a third-party seller on and has sold merchandise on its website at since 2013. Hour Loop further expanded its operations to other marketplaces such as Walmart, eBay, and Etsy. To date, Hour Loop has generated practically all its revenue as a third-party seller on and only a negligible amount of revenue from its own website and other marketplaces. Hour Loop manages more than 100,000 stock-keeping units (“SKUs”). Product categories include home/garden décor, toys, kitchenware, apparel, and electronics. Hour Loop's primary strategy is to bring most of its vendors' product selections to the customers. It has advanced software that assists Hour Loop in identifying product gaps so it can keep such products in stock year-round, including the entirety of the last quarter (holiday season) of the calendar year. In upcoming years, Hour Loop plans to expand its business rapidly by increasing the number of business managers, vendors, and SKUs.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains statements that constitute "forward-looking statements," including with respect to Hour Loop's business strategy, product development and industry trends. Forward-looking statements are subject to numerous conditions, many of which are beyond the control of Hour Loop. While Hour Loop believes these forward-looking statements are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on any such forward-looking statements, which are based on information available to Hour Loop on the date of this release. These forward-looking statements are based upon current estimates and assumptions and are subject to various risks and uncertainties, including, without limitation, those set forth in Hour Loop's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, as the same may be updated from time to time. Thus, actual results could be materially different. Hour Loop undertakes no obligation to update these statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, after the date of this release, except as required by law.

Investor Contact

Finance Department, Hour Loop, Inc.

HOUR LOOP, INC.

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(In U.S. Dollars, except for share and per share data)

As of June 30, 2025 and December 31, 2024

(Unaudited)