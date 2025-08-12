Hour Loop Reports Second Quarter Of 2025 Results
| June 30,
2025
| December 31,
2024
|ASSETS
|Current assets
|Cash
|$
|325,354
|$
|2,119,581
|Accounts receivable, net
|477,955
|1,650,547
|Inventory, net
|20,940,746
|14,640,632
|Prepaid expenses and other current assets
|525,287
|327,894
|Total current assets
|22,269,342
|18,738,654
|Property and equipment, net
|40,574
|56,797
|Deferred tax assets
|513,152
|1,060,104
|Operating lease right-of-use lease assets
|137,465
|111,409
|Total non-current assets
|691,191
|1,228,310
|TOTAL ASSETS
|$
|22,960,533
|$
|19,966,964
|LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
|Current liabilities
|Accounts payable
|$
|8,584,090
|$
|4,176,305
|Credit cards payable
|2,980,539
|3,389,880
|Short-term loan
|683,760
|610,967
|Operating lease liabilities-current
|75,897
|114,540
|Accrued expenses and other current liabilities
|732,367
|2,322,535
|Due to related parties
|2,660,418
|4,192,995
|Total current liabilities
|15,717,071
|14,807,222
|Non-current liabilities
|Operating lease liabilities-non-current
|61,334
|-
|Deferred tax liabilities
|19,464
|-
|Total non-current liabilities
|80,798
|-
|Total liabilities
|15,797,869
|14,807,222
|Commitments and contingencies
|-
|-
|Stockholders' equity
|Preferred stock: $0.0001 par value per share, 10,000,000 shares authorized, none issued and outstanding as of June 30, 2025 and December 31, 2024
|-
|-
|Common stock: $0.0001 par value per share, 300,000,000 shares authorized, 35,160,190 and 35,143,460 shares issued and outstanding as of June 30, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively
|3,516
|3,514
|Additional paid-in capital
|5,832,685
|5,802,686
|Retained earnings (accumulated deficit)
|1,236,343
|(595,175
|)
|Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)
|90,120
|(51,283
|)
|Total stockholders' equity
|7,162,664
|5,159,742
|TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
|$
|22,960,533
|$
|19,966,964
The accompanying footnotes are an integral part of these unaudited consolidated financial statements.
HOUR LOOP, INC.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND COMPREHENSIVE INCOME
(In U.S. Dollars, except for share and per share data)
For the Three Months and Six Months Ended June 30, 2025 and 2024
(Unaudited)
|Three Months Ended June 30,
|Six Months Ended June 30,
|2025
|2024
|2025
|2024
|Revenues, net
|$
|27,103,106
|$
|28,070,707
|$
|52,940,196
|$
|52,751,829
|Cost of revenues
|(11,605,754
|)
|(12,445,297
|)
|(23,297,546
|)
|(22,674,213
|)
|Gross profit
|15,497,352
|15,625,410
|29,642,650
|30,077,616
|Operating expenses
|Selling and marketing
|11,715,571
|12,843,697
|22,962,568
|24,017,888
|General and administrative
|2,160,930
|1,844,517
|4,138,366
|3,584,360
|Total operating expenses
|13,876,501
|14,688,214
|27,100,934
|27,602,248
|Income from operations
|1,620,851
|937,196
|2,541,716
|2,475,368
|Other (expenses) income
|Other expense
|(2,300
|)
|(4,777
|)
|(1,999
|)
|(5,933
|)
|Interest expense
|(43,782
|)
|(61,984
|)
|(90,837
|)
|(124,096
|)
|Other income
|7,912
|59,477
|69,737
|87,511
|Total other expenses, net
|(38,170
|)
|(7,284
|)
|(23,099
|)
|(42,518
|)
|Income before income taxes
|1,582,681
|929,912
|2,518,617
|2,432,850
|Income tax expense
|(405,680
|)
|(280,762
|)
|(687,099
|)
|(717,886
|)
|Net income
|1,177,001
|649,150
|1,831,518
|1,714,964
|Other comprehensive income (loss)
|Foreign currency translation adjustments
|154,939
|(8,058
|)
|141,403
|(24,591
|)
|Total comprehensive income
|$
|1,331,940
|$
|641,092
|$
|1,972,921
|$
|1,690,373
|Basic and diluted income per common share
|$
|0.04
|$
|0.02
|$
|0.06
|$
|0.05
|Weighted-average number of common shares outstanding
|35,160,095
|35,108,804
|35,155,795
|35,102,203
The accompanying footnotes are an integral part of these unaudited consolidated financial statements.
HOUR LOOP, INC.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(In U.S. Dollars)
For the Six Months Ended June 30, 2025 and 2024
(Unaudited)
|Six Months
|Six Months
|Ended
|Ended
|June 30,
|June 30,
|2025
|2024
|Cash flows from operating activities
|Net income
|$
|1,831,518
|$
|1,714,964
|Reconciliation of net income to net cash used in operating activities:
|Depreciation expenses
|23,517
|70,920
|Amortization of operating lease right-of-use lease assets
|122,018
|98,773
|Deferred tax assets
|546,952
|571,296
|Deferred tax liabilities
|19,464
|-
|Stock-based compensation
|30,001
|36,000
|Inventory allowance
|416,196
|645,379
|Unrealized foreign exchange gain
|237,028
|-
|Changes in operating assets and liabilities:
|Accounts receivable
|1,172,592
|(5,594
|)
|Inventory
|(6,716,310
|)
|(1,026,905
|)
|Prepaid expenses and other current assets
|(197,393
|)
|37,203
|Accounts payable
|4,407,785
|1,875,374
|Credit cards payable
|(409,341
|)
|(2,120,514
|)
|Accrued expenses and other current liabilities
|(2,283,745
|)
|(888,522
|)
|Operating lease liabilities
|(125,712
|)
|(92,899
|)
|Income taxes payable
|-
|33,700
|Net cash (used in) provided by operating activities
|(925,430
|)
|949,175
|Cash flows from investing activities:
|Purchases of property and equipment
|(801
|)
|(34,593
|)
|Net cash used in investing activities
|(801
|)
|(34,593
|)
|Cash flows from financing activities:
|Payments to related parties
|(839,000
|)
|-
|Net cash used in financing activities
|(839,000
|)
|-
|-
|Effect of changes in foreign currency exchange rates
|(28,996
|)
|(51,838
|)
|Net change in cash
|(1,794,227
|)
|862,744
|Cash at beginning of the period
|2,119,581
|2,484,153
|Cash at end of the period
|$
|325,354
|$
|3,346,897
|Supplemental disclosures of cash flow information:
|Cash paid for interest
|$
|11,095
|$
|9,883
|Cash paid for income tax
|$
|52,841
|$
|109,260
|Non-cash investing and financing activities:
|Operating lease right-of-use of assets and operating lease liabilities recognized
|$
|134,648
|$
|172,903
The accompanying footnotes are an integral part of these unaudited consolidated financial statements.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Kucoin Launches Xstocks, Delivering A One-Stop Access Point To Top Global Tokenized Equities
- Numerai Announces $1M Strategic Buyback Of NMR
- Defi Cattos Unveils The Core Engine Powering Sustainable Web3 Gaming On Aptos
- Receive Raises Seed Round And Launches White-Labeled Titanium Boost Mastercard
- Tipranks Becomes One Of The First Major Financial Companies To Enter Chess Space Through Strategic Partnership With World Chess
- Ethereum Breaks $3600 As Pepeto Presale Surges Past $5,700,000
CommentsNo comment