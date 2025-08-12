Simpletherapy Ranks No. 1234 On The 2025 Inc. 5000 List Of America's Fastest-Growing Private Companies

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Debuts at No. 3 among Fresno-based companies and No. 127 in Healthcare & Medical

FRESNO, Calif., Aug. 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SimpleTherapy, a leading omnichannel care provider of musculoskeletal (MSK) and behavioral health care solutions, is proud to announce its inclusion in the 2025 Inc. 5000 list, a prestigious ranking of the fastest-growing private companies in America. The list provides a data-driven snapshot of the most successful companies within the economy's most dynamic segment-independent, entrepreneurial businesses. Past honorees include companies such as Microsoft, Under Armour, and Patagonia.

“This recognition is a testament to our entire team's unwavering dedication to delivering holistic, patient-centered care,” said Arpit Khemka, CEO of SimpleTherapy.“SimpleTherapy has evolved from a virtual MSK solution into a unified platform for physical and behavioral health, offering digital care, virtual services, and access to a national network of over 60,000 providers.”

This year's Inc. 5000 honorees have demonstrated exceptional growth while navigating economic uncertainty, inflationary pressure, and a fluctuating labor market. Among the top 500 companies on the list, the median three-year revenue growth rate reached 1,552 percent, and those companies have collectively added more than 48,678 jobs to the U.S. economy over the past three years.

For SimpleTherapy, the Inc. 5000 distinction is more than a business milestone, it reflects the company's broader impact on the people and communities it serves. As part of its commitment to expanding access to affordable, high-quality care, SimpleTherapy recently partnered with the Fresno Unified School District to launch SimpleConnect, a 24/7, multilingual digital mental health service for students and families.

“Being recognized among America's fastest-growing companies affirms that our integrated care model-from home exercises to in-person visits to behavioral health support-is making a real impact,” said Jeremy Oswald, President of SimpleTherapy.“And we're just getting started.”

About SimpleTherapy

SimpleTherapy is redefining care through innovative, clinically validated solutions for physical, musculoskeletal (MSK), and behavioral health. Our platform blends digital tools, virtual services, and a nationwide network of over 60,000 providers to deliver simple, personalized support. We help organizations of all sizes, including Fortune 50 companies, improve health outcomes, lower costs, and support their workforce in new, meaningful ways. Learn more at simpletherapy.com or reach out to ... .

