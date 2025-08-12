Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Road crashes in Senegal cause death of seventy-five people

2025-08-12 07:47:51
(MENAFN) In the days leading up to the Magal pilgrimage in Touba, central Senegal, five people lost their lives in 75 road accidents, according to authorities. The Magal, one of the country’s most important religious gatherings, draws large numbers of pilgrims from across Senegal and beyond.

The National Fire Brigade reported conducting 120 interventions in recent days, including the 75 traffic accidents that injured 170 people, five of them fatally.

With two days left before the event, officials urged travelers to strictly follow traffic laws. Pedestrians were advised to use designated crossing points, while drivers and passengers were reminded to wear seat belts. Authorities also warned against speeding, overloading, reckless overtaking, and unsafe road departures.

