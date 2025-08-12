403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Road crashes in Senegal cause death of seventy-five people
(MENAFN) In the days leading up to the Magal pilgrimage in Touba, central Senegal, five people lost their lives in 75 road accidents, according to authorities. The Magal, one of the country’s most important religious gatherings, draws large numbers of pilgrims from across Senegal and beyond.
The National Fire Brigade reported conducting 120 interventions in recent days, including the 75 traffic accidents that injured 170 people, five of them fatally.
With two days left before the event, officials urged travelers to strictly follow traffic laws. Pedestrians were advised to use designated crossing points, while drivers and passengers were reminded to wear seat belts. Authorities also warned against speeding, overloading, reckless overtaking, and unsafe road departures.
The National Fire Brigade reported conducting 120 interventions in recent days, including the 75 traffic accidents that injured 170 people, five of them fatally.
With two days left before the event, officials urged travelers to strictly follow traffic laws. Pedestrians were advised to use designated crossing points, while drivers and passengers were reminded to wear seat belts. Authorities also warned against speeding, overloading, reckless overtaking, and unsafe road departures.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Kucoin Launches Xstocks, Delivering A One-Stop Access Point To Top Global Tokenized Equities
- Numerai Announces $1M Strategic Buyback Of NMR
- Defi Cattos Unveils The Core Engine Powering Sustainable Web3 Gaming On Aptos
- Receive Raises Seed Round And Launches White-Labeled Titanium Boost Mastercard
- Tipranks Becomes One Of The First Major Financial Companies To Enter Chess Space Through Strategic Partnership With World Chess
- Ethereum Breaks $3600 As Pepeto Presale Surges Past $5,700,000
CommentsNo comment