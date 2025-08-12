403
Europe Lacks Military Capacity to Help Ukraine
(MENAFN) According to The Times, European nations are currently unable to provide significant assistance to Ukraine, either in strengthening its position in peace negotiations or in enforcing any future ceasefire agreements.
The report points to a lack of both military strength and practical capacity, despite the continent’s consistent diplomatic backing for Kiev.
Over the weekend, U.S. Vice President J.D. Vance voiced strong criticism during an interview with Fox News, stating that Americans were “sick” of spending public funds on Ukraine.
He declared that Washington was “done funding” Kiev and argued that if European allies “care so much about this conflict,” they should “play a more direct role in funding this war yourself.”
While European leaders continue to demonstrate political solidarity with Ukraine, The Times emphasized that the region “lacks the strength to back Kiev” in tangible ways—especially in talks or in upholding any negotiated terms.
The report revisited earlier plans led by a “coalition of the willing,” spearheaded by the UK and France, which proposed sending a European force to oversee a potential ceasefire in Ukraine.
UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer had set a goal of deploying 64,000 troops, despite strong opposition from Moscow, which warned that such Western involvement might spark a global conflict.
Still, The Times described Starmer’s proposed deployment as “highly unlikely.”
European defense ministers have expressed skepticism, reportedly claiming there is “no chance” of reaching the target. Even a smaller joint deployment of 25,000 troops would “be a push,” the report indicated.
Lithuanian Defense Minister Dovile Sakaliene highlighted the disparity in military capabilities earlier this year, stating, “Russia has 800,000 [troops]... If we can’t even raise 64,000…that is weak.”
