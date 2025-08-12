A Major Research Advancement By The University Of Windsor, In Collaboration With Shogun Maitake, Shows Maitake Mushrooms Could Improve Cancer Patients' Care

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Shogun Maitake is affiliated with leading doctors, universities, and medical institutions across multiple countries, all of whom are conducting research and clinical trials on OBME. The next phase of the project will further assess the effectiveness of OBME in combination with immunotherapy, with the aim of supporting more patients on their cancer journeys.

Led by Dr. Siyaram Pandey, University of Windsor Department Head and graduate students, the team explored the Anticancer Activity of Odaira Black Maitake Extract-Prothera on multiple forms of cancer, which is known to possess many health benefits from its high β-glucan (Beta-glucan) content. Dr. Pandey and his team's findings indicate that OBME triggers cell suicide in cancer cells, boosts the immune system response against cancer cells, reduces tumour growth and has the potential to enhance the efficacy of current chemotherapeutics when combined and thus decreasing treatment toxicity in patients and improving their overall quality of life.

Due to the fragility of Black Maitake mushrooms, Shogun Maitake, a premier supplier of high-quality Maitake mushrooms and mushroom products sold in Asia and North America, is leading the charge in OBME production through its London, Ontario, facility with the most optimal growing conditions.

To distribute the Black Maitake mushroom, Shogun Maitake Canada, a trusted source since 2016, has released its latest revolutionary supplement that has anti-cancer properties, Shogun Maitake EX , with the optimal and potent dosage of Odaira Black Maitake Extract (OBME) supported by the University of Windsor's groundbreaking research in the benefits of maitake immunotherapy in cancer care and other diseases. The combination care of Shogun Black Maitake includes products Prothera and EX, at an accessible price point reinforcing Shogun Maitake's company value to ensure quality and accessibility for those in need.

In celebration of the research by the University of Windsor, Shogun Maitake is launching a mission-led initiative to give 2,000 bottles of its most innovative and research-backed product to people across North America battling cancer. Starting August 15th, 2025, eligible participants can apply through the website, shogunmaitake to be selected to receive a 1-month supply of the combination care package of Shogun Black Maitake - Prothera (NPN: 80115706) and EX (NPN: 80118634) . Recipients will be a part of a redefining path forward for non-toxic cancer care that can be taken individually or in combination with traditional treatments.

"These findings offer an incredible opportunity to ease suffering, make chemotherapy more effective, and give cancer patients the immune support for their body to fight back," said Yoshinobu Odaira, CEO and President of Shogun Maitake. "I've dedicated my life to perfecting growing methods for Black Maitake mushrooms and supporting research behind unlocking the full potential of this natural extract to help eliminate cancer globally."

Shogun Maitake's CEO, Yoshinobu Odaira, brings over 40 years of mastery and has paved the way for maitake products to be produced in Canada. Shogun Maitake's mushrooms are higher in quality than most produced in the Japanese market. The most difficult aspect of maitake cultivation is maintaining consistency in production quality, and Shogun Maitake ensures its mushrooms are superior in quality and premium in their benefits by growing pure, organic, and pesticide-free Black Maitake Mushrooms.

About Shogun Maitake

Shogun Maitake Canada is a premier supplier of high-quality Maitake mushrooms and mushroom products with advanced immunity support, founded in 2015 by Yoshinobu Odaira. Shogun Maitake's state-of-the-art 13,993 sq ft facility in London, Ontario, specializes in cultivating and harvesting organic Black Maitake mushrooms, ensuring maximum potency and purity. Grown from quality-assured, chemical and pesticide-free growing techniques, benchmarked by Odaira, Shogun Maitake mushrooms are superior in quality and premium in their benefits naturally, and have plans for a new highly sophisticated facility spanning over 65,649 Sq ft, breaking ground before the fall of 2025.

