Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Fuel Purchases In Azerbaijan Up 6.8% As Retail Sector Expands

Fuel Purchases In Azerbaijan Up 6.8% As Retail Sector Expands


2025-08-12 07:05:47
(MENAFN- AzerNews)

From January to July 2025, consumers in Azerbaijan purchased automobile gasoline and diesel fuel worth approximately 2.1 billion Azerbaijani manat through the retail trade network, marking a 6.8% increase compared to the same period last year, Azernews reports, citing the State Statistics Committee. Overall, the retail trade turnover in Azerbaijan reached...

Access to paid information is limited

Find the plan that suits you best.

1 month subscription

Full digital access to all news for 1 month

1.00₼ 3 months subscription

Full digital access to all news for 3 months

2.00₼ Select -33% 6 months subscription

Full digital access to all news for 6 months

3.84₼ Select -36% 1 year subscription

Full digital access to all news for 1 year

7.10₼ Select -41%

MENAFN12082025000195011045ID1109916881

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search