Parent Tested Parent Approved Announces Its Latest Award-Winning Products For Families
Parent Tested Parent Certification
North America's largest parent testing community celebrates exceptional products for trust, quality and innovationWhat sets the Parent Tested Parent Approved Certification apart is its authenticity, driven by parents using these products in their everyday lives.” - Sharon Vinderine, CEO, Parent Tested Parent ApprovedNEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, August 12, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Parent Tested Parent Approved (PTPA), North America's leading consumer-tested awards program, today announced its featured products that have earned the trusted PTPA Certification for exceptional product quality, reliability and innovation.
Driven by a network of over 250,000 parents, the PTPA Certification process leverages consumer insights based on genuine real-world testing, helping consumers make smart, informed purchasing decisions for their families.
In addition to its industry-leading awards program, PTPA also offers custom consumer research services for brands, delivering valuable insights into family purchasing decisions and changing market trends.
The coveted PTPA Certification is awarded to products that demonstrate excellence in key areas that matter most to consumers, such as performance, value, innovation and reliability.
“What sets the Parent Tested Parent Approved Certification apart is its authenticity, driven by parents using these products in their everyday lives," says Sharon Vinderine, CEO of Parent Tested Parent Approved. "Families today are dealing with choice overload, and they want brands they can trust and turn to without question. Our thorough testing methodology eliminates the guesswork and provides genuine feedback from parents facing the same everyday challenges. That's exactly why our awards program resonates with both families and brands. It represents genuine credibility in an increasingly saturated and skeptical marketplace."
We are proud to feature these award-winning products that have earned the Parent Tested Parent Approved Certification:
Aura Parental Controls by Aura
Baby Bottle Washer: Cleaner, Sterilizer and Dryer by Grownsy
Baricade Fingerprint Locked Water Bottle by Baricade
BEAR Fruit Snacks by Lotus Bakeries
Family Menu by Home Chef
Lactéol® diarrhEaseTM by i-Health, Inc.
Lactéol® diarrhEaseTM Kids by i-Health, Inc.
Malwarebytes Plus (Premium Security + Privacy VPN) by Malwarebytes Inc.
Natrol® Kids Sleep+TM Calm Gummies by Natrol® (Top Product Award recipient)
Natrol® Kids Melatonin Gummies by Natrol® (Top Product Award recipient)
Natrol® Kids Fast Dissolve Melatonin Tablets by Natrol® (Top Product Award recipient)
Newborn Sleep Starter Pack by ergoPouch
Pampers Rewards App by Procter & Gamble
Reading Eggs by Blake eLearning
Shut Your Face Self-Closing Outlet Cover by Geddy's Mom
Zevo On-Body Mosquito + Tick Repellent - Lotion by Procter & Gamble
Zevo On-Body Mosquito + Tick Repellent - Pump Spray by Procter & Gamble
Zevo On-Body Mosquito + Tick Repellent - Aerosol Spray by Procter & Gamble
Zevo Flying Insect Killer - Fly, Gnat, & Fruit Fly by Procter & Gamble
Zevo Flying Insect Trap by Procter & Gamble
Zevo MAX Flying Insect Trap by Procter & Gamble
Zevo Multi-Insect Killer - Ant, Roach, Fly by Procter & Gamble
How Products Earn the PTPA Certification
Products are tested by a select group of consumers from our community of over 250,000+ parents, ensuring an unbiased evaluation. Each product undergoes a thorough testing process to determine if it meets the high standards required for the PTPA Certification. Products that earn the PTPA Certification are chosen based on criteria such as functionality, value, innovation and dependability.
About Parent Tested Parent Approved
Founded in 2007, Parent Tested Parent Approved is one of North America's most recognized and respected award programs. Driven by consumer trust and extensive media coverage, Parent Tested Parent Approved has empowered millions of parents to make smart, informed purchasing decisions for their families. PTPA has partnered with some of the world's most iconic brands to enhance product visibility and increase sales with invaluable third-party endorsements from a highly influential community of parents.
To learn more please visit ptpaawards
Media Team
PTPA Media Inc.
+1 855-705-0800
email us here
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn
Instagram
Facebook
YouTube
TikTok
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Kucoin Launches Xstocks, Delivering A One-Stop Access Point To Top Global Tokenized Equities
- Numerai Announces $1M Strategic Buyback Of NMR
- Defi Cattos Unveils The Core Engine Powering Sustainable Web3 Gaming On Aptos
- Receive Raises Seed Round And Launches White-Labeled Titanium Boost Mastercard
- Tipranks Becomes One Of The First Major Financial Companies To Enter Chess Space Through Strategic Partnership With World Chess
- Ethereum Breaks $3600 As Pepeto Presale Surges Past $5,700,000
CommentsNo comment