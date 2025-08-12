Azerbaijan Awards Hijran Huseynova Order For Service To Motherland - Decree
President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev signed the relevant decree.
According to the decree, Hijran Huseynova was awarded the Order "For Service to the Motherland" of the 1st degree for her services in public and political life in Azerbaijan.
Hijran Huseynova holds the esteemed position of professor and is a prominent figure in Azerbaijani politics, currently presiding as the Chairwoman of the State Committee for Family, Women, and Children Affairs of the Azerbaijan Republic.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Kucoin Launches Xstocks, Delivering A One-Stop Access Point To Top Global Tokenized Equities
- Numerai Announces $1M Strategic Buyback Of NMR
- Defi Cattos Unveils The Core Engine Powering Sustainable Web3 Gaming On Aptos
- Receive Raises Seed Round And Launches White-Labeled Titanium Boost Mastercard
- Tipranks Becomes One Of The First Major Financial Companies To Enter Chess Space Through Strategic Partnership With World Chess
- Ethereum Breaks $3600 As Pepeto Presale Surges Past $5,700,000
CommentsNo comment