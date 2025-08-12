Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Azerbaijan Awards Hijran Huseynova Order For Service To Motherland - Decree

2025-08-12 06:06:07
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 12. Hijran Huseynova has received the Order "For Service to the Motherland", Trend reports.

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev signed the relevant decree.

According to the decree, Hijran Huseynova was awarded the Order "For Service to the Motherland" of the 1st degree for her services in public and political life in Azerbaijan.

Hijran Huseynova holds the esteemed position of professor and is a prominent figure in Azerbaijani politics, currently presiding as the Chairwoman of the State Committee for Family, Women, and Children Affairs of the Azerbaijan Republic.

