Standardc Unveils New Applyctm And Monitorctm Modules, Redefining How Financial Institutions Manage Onboarding And Compliance

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- StandardC today introduces the next generation of its dynamic onboarding and due diligence modules, ApplyCTM and MonitorCTM, expanding the capabilities of its industry-first Unified Customer Management (UCM) platform. These modules join the proven VerifyCTM virtual site visit solution to form a comprehensive, modular suite that streamlines underwriting, automates compliance, and reimagines risk management for financial institutions.

"After working with our customers, we realized our earlier versions of these products simply didn't meet the standard we hold ourselves to. They fell short of what modern institutions need," said Robert Baron, CXO of StandardC. "Our engineers rolled up their sleeves and rebuilt the product from the ground up. What we created isn't just better software. It's what banking software should have been all along. That's the relentless pursuit of excellence. That's StandardC."

Modular Tools, Unified Power

The UCM platform now consists of three tightly integrated modules:



ApplyCTM transforms onboarding and underwriting with customizable questionnaires, dynamic workflows, automated document capture, and entity and individual screening. Institutions can deploy new programs in days, configure workflows without code, and make faster, more consistent decisions through an intuitive decisioning dashboard.



MonitorCTM is StandardC's AI-powered engine for compliance screening and oversight. It enables institutions to instantly search and continuously monitor thousands of global sources for adverse media, sanctions, arrests, corporate records, beneficial ownership, and more. Compliance teams can configure automated alerts, generate enhanced due diligence cases, and track every action in an immutable, audit-ready log.

VerifyCTM is the industry's leading virtual site inspection and business verification solution. It combines GPS-tagged photo capture, configurable questionnaires, and automated reporting to remotely validate physical assets and operations. Compliance, risk, and underwriting teams can perform virtual verifications anywhere, anytime, without the cost, delay, or complexity of in-person visits.

Together, the modules give financial institutions a flexible, scalable framework for managing customer risk, all without the overhead of disconnected tools or bloated legacy systems.

Built for Scale, Priced for Access

"Our pay-as-you-grow model allows institutions to pay only for what they use. By consolidating tasks typically handled by multiple systems, ApplyCTM, MonitorCTM, and VerifyCTM deliver immediate, measurable return on investment. In the case of VerifyCTM, our customers have reported 80%-90% cost savings compared to in-person business and asset verifications. All financial institutions, whether community banks, credit unions, or merchant processors, deserve powerful technology once reserved for large enterprises," said Robert Mann, CEO.

About StandardC

StandardC empowers community-focused financial institutions by providing advanced screening, monitoring, and onboarding technology typically accessible only to the largest enterprises. Our intuitive, modular platform simplifies complex and burdensome tasks into efficient, human-focused processes. Built for next-day deployment and scalable flexibility, our pay-as-you-grow model ensures affordability without compromise. Driven by our mission to level the technology playing field, we help institutions onboard smarter, innovate faster, and support greater financial inclusion and prosperity.

