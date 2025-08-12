Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Ukraine Attacks Russia’s Only Helium Plant

2025-08-12 05:44:40
(MENAFN) Ukraine launched a fresh wave of drone strikes targeting a key helium production facility in Russia’s Orenburg region, according to a news agency on Tuesday. The assaults, carried out on Monday by Ukraine’s Main Intelligence Directorate under the Defense Ministry, struck a site critical to Russia’s aerospace and defense sectors.

The Orenburg plant is the country’s sole source of helium, an essential component used in the manufacture of rockets and in aviation and space technologies, the news agency reported. This disruption could have significant implications for Russia’s strategic industries reliant on helium supplies.

Local witnesses described seeing drones operating near the facility shortly before multiple explosions rocked the area. The attack underscores Kyiv’s ongoing efforts to target infrastructure integral to Russia’s military capabilities.

