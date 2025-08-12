403
UK, Canada Support Trump’s Ukraine Peace Initiative
(MENAFN) UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer and his Canadian counterpart Mark Carney on Monday reaffirmed their endorsement of US President Donald Trump's efforts to achieve peace.
They emphasized that any resolution involving Ukraine should be constructed collaboratively rather than forced upon the nation.
During a telephone conversation, Starmer and Carney highlighted their "unwavering support" for Ukraine, as well as their continued commitment to ending the violence and the ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict.
"Both leaders underscored that Ukraine’s future must be one of freedom, sovereignty, and self-determination," stated the official release from the UK Prime Minister's office.
The statement further noted: "They welcomed continued international efforts, led by President Trump, to bring peace and agreed that this must be built with Ukraine—not imposed upon it."
Additionally, the two premiers concurred on maintaining close cooperation with Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in the upcoming days, according to the communiqué.
