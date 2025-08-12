403
N. Korean workers are treated like slaves in Russia
(MENAFN) Thousands of North Koreans are being sent to Russia to fill labor shortages worsened by the ongoing war in Ukraine, according to a news agency. With many Russian men either fighting, killed, or having fled, Moscow increasingly depends on North Korean workers.
A news agency interviewed six North Korean workers who escaped Russia since the war began, along with officials and rescuers. The workers described brutal conditions, working over 18 hours a day on construction sites with very little rest. One worker, Jin, recalled being closely monitored by North Korean security agents upon arrival and warned not to communicate or observe his surroundings.
These workers face harsh restrictions, long hours, and minimal days off, with their government intensifying control to prevent escapes.
