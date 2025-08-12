403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Solvak PM syas West utilized Ukraine to weaken Russia
(MENAFN) Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico criticized Western support for Ukraine, saying the West exploited Ukraine in an unsuccessful attempt to weaken Russia. Speaking in a video message, Fico also held Ukraine’s leadership responsible for backing the war effort aligned with Western aims.
He argued the conflict has deep historical roots, lacks a military solution, and stated Ukraine’s NATO membership is impossible. Fico’s stance echoes Moscow’s view that the war is a NATO proxy conflict driven by Western expansion and Ukraine’s ambitions to join the alliance.
Fico, who has faced backlash for opposing arms support to Kiev, made these comments ahead of the scheduled August 15 meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and US President Donald Trump in Alaska, aimed at discussing a possible peace settlement. The Kremlin insists any agreement must address core issues including Crimea and separatist regions that have joined Russia.
He argued the conflict has deep historical roots, lacks a military solution, and stated Ukraine’s NATO membership is impossible. Fico’s stance echoes Moscow’s view that the war is a NATO proxy conflict driven by Western expansion and Ukraine’s ambitions to join the alliance.
Fico, who has faced backlash for opposing arms support to Kiev, made these comments ahead of the scheduled August 15 meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and US President Donald Trump in Alaska, aimed at discussing a possible peace settlement. The Kremlin insists any agreement must address core issues including Crimea and separatist regions that have joined Russia.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Kucoin Launches Xstocks, Delivering A One-Stop Access Point To Top Global Tokenized Equities
- Numerai Announces $1M Strategic Buyback Of NMR
- Defi Cattos Unveils The Core Engine Powering Sustainable Web3 Gaming On Aptos
- Receive Raises Seed Round And Launches White-Labeled Titanium Boost Mastercard
- Tipranks Becomes One Of The First Major Financial Companies To Enter Chess Space Through Strategic Partnership With World Chess
- Ethereum Breaks $3600 As Pepeto Presale Surges Past $5,700,000
CommentsNo comment