Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Solvak PM syas West utilized Ukraine to weaken Russia

Solvak PM syas West utilized Ukraine to weaken Russia


2025-08-12 05:35:02
(MENAFN) Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico criticized Western support for Ukraine, saying the West exploited Ukraine in an unsuccessful attempt to weaken Russia. Speaking in a video message, Fico also held Ukraine’s leadership responsible for backing the war effort aligned with Western aims.

He argued the conflict has deep historical roots, lacks a military solution, and stated Ukraine’s NATO membership is impossible. Fico’s stance echoes Moscow’s view that the war is a NATO proxy conflict driven by Western expansion and Ukraine’s ambitions to join the alliance.

Fico, who has faced backlash for opposing arms support to Kiev, made these comments ahead of the scheduled August 15 meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and US President Donald Trump in Alaska, aimed at discussing a possible peace settlement. The Kremlin insists any agreement must address core issues including Crimea and separatist regions that have joined Russia.

MENAFN12082025000045017281ID1109916416

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search