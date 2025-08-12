Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Azerbaijan Releases Peace Deal Signed with Armenia

2025-08-12 05:31:18
(MENAFN) On Monday, Azerbaijan’s foreign ministry released a landmark peace agreement signed last Friday in Washington by the foreign ministers of Azerbaijan and Armenia.

The document, titled Agreement on Establishment of Peace and Inter-State Relations between the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Republic of Armenia, lays out binding commitments from both nations. It mandates mutual recognition and respect for each other's sovereignty, territorial integrity, inviolability of international borders, and political independence.

Crucially, the pact obligates both countries to establish diplomatic ties and bans any future territorial claims or the use of force against one another. It also prohibits third-party military forces from deploying along their shared border.

A joint commission will be formed to supervise the agreement’s execution.

The two sides further pledge to resolve issues related to missing persons from their armed conflict and to cooperate across economic, transport, environmental, humanitarian, and cultural sectors.

Armenia’s foreign ministry also published the agreement text on Monday, confirming its endorsement.

The agreement will become effective once both nations complete their internal ratification procedures and exchange official ratification documents.

Armenia and Azerbaijan have been in conflict over the Nagorno-Karabakh region since 1988. Despite a ceasefire agreed in 1994, tensions and sporadic fighting have persisted, making this accord a critical step toward lasting peace.

