Kareena Kapoor, Soha & Saba Pen Lovely Birthday Wishes For 'Darling' Sara Ali Khan

Mumbai, Aug 12 (IANS) Actress Sara Ali Khan has turned 30 years old on Tuesday.

Kareena Kapoor Khan used social media to wish the 'Kedarnath' actress on her special day.

Bebo took to her Instagram stories and posted a throwback family photo of her posing with Sara, Ibrahim Ali Khan, and husband Saif Ali Khan.

“Happy birthday darling @saraalikhan95. Have the bestest one yet..tons of love." Kareena wished Sara with the following words.

Sara's aunt and Saif's sister, Saba Pataudi also wished her niece with some unseen photographs of Sara over the years- from childhood to more recent stills of the 'Atrangi Re' actress.

The proud aunt also penned a heartfelt note for Sara that read, "Dear Sara, My little poser turns out a star was born... I've watched the mischief munchkin become a warm loyal kind and talented, hardworking, stunning woman, I proudly call my niece."

"The Leo in you can frustrate me sometimes...but deep down, the overprotective sister, beautiful daughter, also resides a caring friend I've had the privilege to know. And I look at you with wonder , forgetting I'm actually the older -aunt! Love you...always n forever. Happiiiiiieeestttt Birthday Sara bia! @saraalikhan95," she added.

Sara's other aunt, Soha Ali Khan, added, "Sara bia happy happy birthday!! May you always be so articulate, so elegant, so warm and so happy to chat at 2 am!!! #happybirthday #talktoher @saraalikhan95."

Work-wise, Sara was last seen as Chumki in Anurag Basu's "Metro...In Dino".

Sara used social media to show her gratitude to the audience for "accepting and loving Chumki".

She treated her InstaFam with some goofy behind-the-scenes images from "Metro...In Dino".

"Grateful, blessed and so so so happy... Thank you for all the love you've given our film and thank you accepting and loving Chumki too. P.S clearly there were was no middle ground with our moods," she wrote on the photo-sharing app.