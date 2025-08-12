Two Dead, 10 Hospitalized In Pennsylvania Steel Plant Explosions

MENAFN - The Peninsula) AFP

Clairton, United States: Two workers died and 10 were wounded Monday after blasts at a US Steel plant in the state of Pennsylvania, officials said.

"Multiple explosions occurred today at U.S. Steel Clairton Coke Works," the state's Governor Josh Shapiro said in a post on X, naming a plant some 15 miles (25 kilometers) outside the city of Pittsburgh.

"Injured employees have now been transported to local hospitals to receive care, and search-and-rescue efforts remain active at the plant," he added.

US Steel and Allegheny County Police reported two people were found dead, with the second fatality requiring "an extensive search and rescue effort" to locate the body.



US Steel's Clairton Coke Works is seen following an explosion at the plant in Clairton, Pennsylvania, on August 11, 2025. Photo by Rebecca DROKE / AFP

One injured victim who had previously been reported missing was rescued and taken to a hospital for treatment, authorities said, adding that "nine [other] people were transported to area hospitals to be treated for a variety of injuries."

US Steel said the incident happened at around 11 am (1500 GMT) on Monday and that emergency teams were immediately dispatched to the scene.

"During times like this, U.S. Steel employees come together to extend their love, prayers, and support to everyone affected," David Burritt, CEO of the company, said in a statement.

Some US media outlets had reported that people were trapped under the rubble of the explosion.



A Salvation Army Disaster Services vehicle is seen near the entrance to US Steel's Clairton Coke Works following an explosion at the plant in Clairton, Pennsylvania, on August 11, 2025. Photo by Rebecca Droke/ AFP

Videos on social media, not verified by AFP, appeared to show firefighters battling the blaze in front of a gutted industrial building, under a thick plume of white smoke.

The Clairton Coke Works is the largest coking factory in the United States -- a facility where coal is processed to produce coke, a key fuel in steelmaking.