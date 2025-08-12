Two Jawans Injured In Intermittent Gunfire With Hiding Maoists In Chhattisgarh's Bijapur

MENAFN - IANS) Raipur, Aug 12 (IANS) A prolonged encounter between District Reserve Guard (DRG) personnel and Maoists is reportedly underway since Tuesday morning in the dense forested terrain of Gangaloor on Chhattisgarh's Bijapur district.

The operation, which began on Monday as part of a coordinated anti-Maoist offensive, has seen intermittent exchanges of fire, underscoring the persistent volatility in the region.

According to police sources, two DRG jawans sustained minor injuries during the gunfight. Both have been stabilised and are reported to be out of danger.

After receiving first aid at a local facility, they were referred to Raipur for advanced medical care and observations.

While official confirmation is awaited, preliminary intelligence suggests that several Maoists may have been injured in retaliatory fire.

The terrain and communication challenges have delayed precise casualty assessments, and security forces are continuing combing operations to secure the area.

Officials involved in the operation have indicated that AI-assisted surveillance tools and open-source intelligence (OSINT) platforms are being deployed to monitor movement patterns and intercept communications.

Drone footage, satellite imagery, and geospatial mapping -- augmented by machine learning algorithms -- are helping identify possible hideouts and track escape routes used by insurgents.

Open-source platforms have also played a role in corroborating local reports and social media chatter, offering real-time situational awareness to command centres.

These tools are increasingly being integrated into counterinsurgency frameworks to reduce response time and enhance operational precision.

The Gangaloor region, part of the larger Bastar division, remains a critical area in the state's anti-Maoist strategy.

The DRG, comprising local recruits trained in jungle warfare, has been instrumental in pushing back Maoist activity. However, the terrain continues to favour guerrilla tactics, making sustained operations both resource-intensive and high-risk.

Police officials have stated that a comprehensive briefing on the encounter will be issued once the operation concludes and the area is fully secured.