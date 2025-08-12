Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Moldova Denies Russian Allegations

Moldova Denies Russian Allegations


2025-08-12 05:11:14
(MENAFN) Moldova issued a strong rebuke on Monday against assertions made by Russian officials, who had alleged that Chisinau was orchestrating electoral manipulation ahead of the country’s upcoming parliamentary elections scheduled for next month.

In a formal declaration, the Moldovan Ministry of Foreign Affairs expressed that it “strongly condemns” recent remarks from Russian representatives.

These comments, according to the ministry, accused Chisinau of planning “vote falsification” through its overseas population.

The ministry emphasized that “such statements represent a new unacceptable interference in the internal affairs of our country,” labeling the accusations as part of a broader misinformation campaign.

The goal of this campaign, they said, is to sway Moldova's electoral processes and tarnish the image of Moldovan communities residing abroad.

Officials in Chisinau reiterated that preparations for the upcoming elections are being carried out “in a democratic, transparent manner and in accordance with the legal framework.”

They also assured that steps are being taken to enable all Moldovan citizens, both within and outside the country, to cast their votes freely and independently.

The government reaffirmed that “The Republic of Moldova reaffirms its firm commitment to democratic values and rejects any external attempt to undermine electoral processes and the stability of the state.”

The accusations from Russia stem from a statement made on July 30 by Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova, who alleged that Moldovan leaders were creating a “dividing line” among citizens.

She pointed specifically to the relatively low number of polling stations planned for Russia in contrast to those being set up in Western nations.

Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov also commented during a press briefing that same day, stating, “We regretfully acknowledge that the electoral rights of many Moldovans are being suppressed and violated.”

MENAFN12082025000045017167ID1109916321

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

Search