American Expert: This Is Most Difficult Diplomatic Moment For Ukraine Since Beginning Of Invasion

MENAFN - UkrinForm) This opinion was expressed in a comment to Ukrinform by Eric Ciaramella, a senior fellow in the Russia and Eurasia program at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace.

“This is the most difficult diplomatic moment for Ukraine since the full-scale invasion began. Although Trump's stance has shifted significantly in Ukraine's favor in recent months, he and his advisers seem fixated on the idea that this war is a territorial dispute,” the expert stated.

In his opinion, the lack of proper preparation for the summit and experience on the American side will give Putin“a big advantage in the talks,” so he will do everything he can to convince Trump to force Ukraine to withdraw its troops from the rest of Donbas.

This is“something Putin has been unable to accomplish through military force,” Eric Ciaramella emphasized. Ukraine now faces two critical tasks. First, it must maintain unity with the Europeans and ensure that Trump hears from as many leaders as possible about the dangers of a hasty“deal” that would force Ukraine to make unilateral compromises.

Second, the American expert believes that Ukraine must remain flexible and show Trump that it remains constructive.

As reported by Ukrinform, following an online meeting of EU foreign ministers on Monday, High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy and Vice-President of the European Commission Kaja Kallas said that there should be no "concessions" to Russia until the Kremlin agrees to a ceasefire.

Trump intends to meet with Putin on August 15 in Alaska .

President Volodymyr Zelensky emphasized that Putin wants to exchange a pause in the war for the legalization of the occupation of part of Ukraine's territory.

According to NBC News, the White House is considering inviting the President of Ukraine to Alaska next Friday, August 15.

According to American expert Edward Verona, the expected meeting between Trump and Putin is somewhat reminiscent of the infamous Munich Agreement in 1938, where the fate of Czechoslovakia was effectively decided behind the backs of the country's leadership.

British lawyer and former ICC Judge Howard Morrison has expressed concern about the talks on Ukraine's future, which may take place in Alaska with Trump and Putin participating without full representation from Ukraine.