Nerys M. Astbury

I'm a Nutrition Scientist and Associate Professor in the Health Behaviours team. My main interests are how dietary manipulations affect weight management and the regulation of energy intake, with a particular focus on women before during and after pregnancy.

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.