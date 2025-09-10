Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Nerys M. Astbury

Nerys M. Astbury


2025-09-10 01:54:45
(MENAFN- The Conversation) Associate Professor, Health Behaviours, University of Oxford Profile Articles Activity

I'm a Nutrition Scientist and Associate Professor in the Health Behaviours team. My main interests are how dietary manipulations affect weight management and the regulation of energy intake, with a particular focus on women before during and after pregnancy.

Experience
  • 2015–present Senior Researcher, University of Oxford
  • 2011–2015 Research Fellow, Columbia University
  • 2009–2011 Postdoctoral research associate, University of Manchester
Education
  • 2009 University of Nottingham, PhD
  • 2005 University of Sheffield, MMed Sci: Human Nutrition
  • 2003 Sheffield Hallam University, BSc (Hon) Nutrition Health & Lifestyles

The Conversation

MENAFN12082025000199003603ID1109916298

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search