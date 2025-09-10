Nerys M. Astbury
(MENAFN- The Conversation) Associate Professor, Health Behaviours, University of Oxford Profile Articles Activity
I'm a Nutrition Scientist and Associate Professor in the Health Behaviours team. My main interests are how dietary manipulations affect weight management and the regulation of energy intake, with a particular focus on women before during and after pregnancy.Experience
-
2015–present
Senior Researcher, University of Oxford
2011–2015
Research Fellow, Columbia University
2009–2011
Postdoctoral research associate, University of Manchester
-
2009
University of Nottingham, PhD
2005
University of Sheffield, MMed Sci: Human Nutrition
2003
Sheffield Hallam University, BSc (Hon) Nutrition Health & Lifestyles
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- From Zero To Crypto Hero In 25 Minutes: Changelly Introduces A Free Gamified Crash Course
- Bitmex And Tradingview Announce Trading Campaign, Offering 100,000 USDT In Rewards And More
- FBS Analysis Shows Ethereum Positioning As Wall Street's Base Layer
- Japan Halal Food Market Size To Surpass USD 323.6 Billion By 2033 With A CAGR Of 8.1%
- Ethereum Based Meme Coin Pepeto Presale Past $6.6 Million As Exchange Demo Launches
- DOLLUM Expands Wallet Opportunities, Introducing New Security Features Following The DOL Token Sale
CommentsNo comment