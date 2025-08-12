403
Colombian Presidential Hopeful Dies After Being Shot in June
(MENAFN) Colombian Senator and presidential hopeful Miguel Uribe Turbay passed away early Monday at 1:56 a.m. local time (0656 GMT), nearly two months after being critically wounded in a violent attack during a political event in June.
In an official statement, La Fundacion Santa Fe de Bogota hospital reported, "The team in charge of caring for Mr. Uribe Turbay in all areas of the institution worked tirelessly during these more than two months since his admission with serious injuries."
The hospital added, "Despite all efforts, it is a sad outcome, which is why we express our solidarity with the entire Uribe Turbay family in these moments of deep pain."
The Colombian government condemned the shooting, stating, "This act of violence is an attack not only against the ... senator, but also against democracy, freedom of thought and the legitimate exercise of politics in Colombia."
Uribe Turbay, aged 39, was shot in Bogotá on the afternoon of June 7 while attending a political rally. Local police confirmed his presence at the event, and eyewitnesses told media that a man dismounted from a motorcycle and fired multiple shots at close range.
Following the attack, Uribe Turbay underwent several surgeries as he was rushed to the hospital, according to local news reports.
