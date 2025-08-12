Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Bus Crash Leaves Ten Dead, 37 Injured in Peru

2025-08-12 05:02:17
(MENAFN) At least 10 people lost their lives and 37 others were injured late Sunday night when a passenger bus plunged approximately 200 meters into a ravine in Sandia province, located in Peru’s Puno region, local police reported Monday.

The ill-fated bus was en route from Juliaca city to the San Pedro de Putina Punco District when it fell into the Inambari River ravine.

Authorities managed to rescue 37 passengers trapped inside the wreckage. These survivors were quickly transported to a nearby hospital for emergency medical care.

The exact cause of the crash remains under investigation.

Traffic accidents in Peru are frequent and often linked to poor road and vehicle conditions, compounded by dangerous behaviors such as unlicensed and drunk driving.

