403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Bus Crash Leaves Ten Dead, 37 Injured in Peru
(MENAFN) At least 10 people lost their lives and 37 others were injured late Sunday night when a passenger bus plunged approximately 200 meters into a ravine in Sandia province, located in Peru’s Puno region, local police reported Monday.
The ill-fated bus was en route from Juliaca city to the San Pedro de Putina Punco District when it fell into the Inambari River ravine.
Authorities managed to rescue 37 passengers trapped inside the wreckage. These survivors were quickly transported to a nearby hospital for emergency medical care.
The exact cause of the crash remains under investigation.
Traffic accidents in Peru are frequent and often linked to poor road and vehicle conditions, compounded by dangerous behaviors such as unlicensed and drunk driving.
The ill-fated bus was en route from Juliaca city to the San Pedro de Putina Punco District when it fell into the Inambari River ravine.
Authorities managed to rescue 37 passengers trapped inside the wreckage. These survivors were quickly transported to a nearby hospital for emergency medical care.
The exact cause of the crash remains under investigation.
Traffic accidents in Peru are frequent and often linked to poor road and vehicle conditions, compounded by dangerous behaviors such as unlicensed and drunk driving.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Kucoin Launches Xstocks, Delivering A One-Stop Access Point To Top Global Tokenized Equities
- Numerai Announces $1M Strategic Buyback Of NMR
- Defi Cattos Unveils The Core Engine Powering Sustainable Web3 Gaming On Aptos
- Receive Raises Seed Round And Launches White-Labeled Titanium Boost Mastercard
- Tipranks Becomes One Of The First Major Financial Companies To Enter Chess Space Through Strategic Partnership With World Chess
- Ethereum Breaks $3600 As Pepeto Presale Surges Past $5,700,000
CommentsNo comment