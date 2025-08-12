Matrix-Game 2.0 Launches As A Powerful Open-Source Alternative To Genie 3

On August 12, Skywork unveiled an upgraded version of the self-developed Matrix series' interactive world model- Matrix-Game 2.0 . It also delivers interactive, real-time, long-sequence generation in general scenarios. To drive progress in interactive world modeling, Matrix-Game 2.0 has been fully open-sourced, marking the industry's first open-source solution for real-time, long-sequence, interactive generation in general scenarios.

Matrix-Game 2.0 open source addresses:

Technical report:Project homepage:HuggingFace:GitHub:

Matrix-Game 2.0 achieves a breakthrough in real-time generation and long-sequence handling. Compared to its predecessor, the 2.0 version prioritizes low-latency, high-frame-rate performance for extended interactions, enabling stable 25 FPS continuous video generation across complex scenes. Its generation length scales to minute-long sequences, drastically improving temporal coherence and real-world usability.

While delivering a significant boost in inference speed, Matrix-Game 2.0 maintains precise comprehension of physical laws and scene semantics. It enables users to freely explore, manipulate, and construct virtual environments in real time through simple instructions-yielding well-structured, detail-rich, and logically coherent virtual spaces.

With these capabilities, Matrix-Game 2.0 not only breaks down the barriers between content generation and interaction but also unlocks new possibilities for cutting-edge applications such as virtual humans, game engines, and embodied AI. It provides a robust technical foundation for building a universal virtual world.

Currently, Matrix-Game 2.0 boasts three core advantages :

High-frame-rate, real-time long-sequence generation: The model supports fluid movement (forward/backward, left/right) and camera/view rotation. Users can intuitively control characters in the scene via simple commands. The system generates seamless footage in real time at 25 FPS , enabling minute-long interactive sequences in a single session. Character movements are lifelike, smooth, and precisely responsive.

Cross-scenario generalization capability: The model demonstrates exceptional cross-domain adaptability. It is not only suitable for specific task scenarios but also supports simulations of diverse styles and environments-including urban, wilderness, and other spatial types, as well as realistic, oil-painting, and various visual styles.

Enhanced physical consistency: The model demonstrates a deeper understanding of physical rules. Characters generated by the model exhibit physically plausible movements when navigating complex terrains such as steps and obstacles, which improves immersion and controllability.

The open-source release of Matrix-Game for interactive video generation underscores Skywork's strategic foresight in AI development. This initiative will accelerate development across Skywork's multi-model AI ecosystem. Moving forward, Skywork remains committed to pioneering and open-sourcing advanced AI solutions. By collaborating with global developers and users, we aim to build next-generation platforms that accelerate the global advancement of AGI.

