Colombian Presidential Candidate Miguel Uribe Dies After Campaign Shooting

Miguel Uribe Turbay, a Colombian senator and right-wing candidate in the country's 2026 presidential election, has died in hospital two months after being shot during a campaign event in Bogotá.

According to Colombian medical sources, Uribe was struck by three bullets-two hitting his head and one his knee-during the attack, which took place in the capital.

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio strongly condemned the assassination attempt, calling it a direct threat to democracy and blaming it on what he described as“violent left-wing rhetoric” from Colombia's highest levels of government.

Authorities have announced that Uribe's body will lie in state at Colombia's National Congress from Monday to Wednesday, allowing the public to pay their respects.

The attack has intensified political tensions in Colombia ahead of the 2026 elections, further polarizing the debate between right- and left-wing factions in the country.

Political analysts warn that the assassination of a major candidate could heighten instability and discourage open political participation in a nation still grappling with the legacy of decades of armed conflict.

International observers are calling for a transparent investigation into the killing, urging Colombian authorities to ensure that upcoming elections are free from violence and intimidation.

