Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Colombian Presidential Candidate Miguel Uribe Dies After Campaign Shooting

Colombian Presidential Candidate Miguel Uribe Dies After Campaign Shooting


2025-08-12 05:01:37
(MENAFN- Khaama Press) Colombian presidential candidate Miguel Uribe died two months after being shot during a Bogotá campaign event, intensifying political tensions ahead of the 2026 election and prompting international calls for justice.

Miguel Uribe Turbay, a Colombian senator and right-wing candidate in the country's 2026 presidential election, has died in hospital two months after being shot during a campaign event in Bogotá.

According to Colombian medical sources, Uribe was struck by three bullets-two hitting his head and one his knee-during the attack, which took place in the capital.

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio strongly condemned the assassination attempt, calling it a direct threat to democracy and blaming it on what he described as“violent left-wing rhetoric” from Colombia's highest levels of government.

Authorities have announced that Uribe's body will lie in state at Colombia's National Congress from Monday to Wednesday, allowing the public to pay their respects.

The attack has intensified political tensions in Colombia ahead of the 2026 elections, further polarizing the debate between right- and left-wing factions in the country.

Political analysts warn that the assassination of a major candidate could heighten instability and discourage open political participation in a nation still grappling with the legacy of decades of armed conflict.

International observers are calling for a transparent investigation into the killing, urging Colombian authorities to ensure that upcoming elections are free from violence and intimidation.

ShareFacebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print Telegram

MENAFN12082025000228011069ID1109916221

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search