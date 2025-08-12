Ganesh Chaturthi 2025: 5 Recipes For The Yummiest Modak Check Here

Ganesh Chaturthi 2025: Celebrate Ganesh Chaturthi with the divine sweetness of Modaks! From traditional steamed delights to innovative chocolate versions, here are 5 must-try recipes to please Bappa and your taste buds

Ukadiche Modak

The classic Maharashtrian steamed modak is filled with fresh coconut, jaggery, and cardamom, wrapped in soft rice flour dough. Served hot with ghee, it's the ultimate offering to Lord Ganesha and a festive favourite.

Chocolate Modak

Perfect for kids and chocolate lovers, these modaks are made with cocoa, milk powder, and condensed milk. Rich, decadent, and easy to prepare, they add a modern, indulgent touch to the festive platter.

Dry Fruit Modak

Packed with the goodness of almonds, cashews, pistachios, figs, and dates, this healthy version is naturally sweet. Nutty, chewy, and full of energy, it's a guilt-free festive indulgence.

Mawa Modak

Prepared with khoya (mawa), sugar, and saffron, these modaks are soft, melt-in-the-mouth treats. The delicate aroma of cardamom makes them irresistible, and they can be shaped beautifully with moulds.

Fried Modak

A crunchy twist to the traditional recipe, fried modaks have the same coconut-jaggery filling but are deep-fried in golden perfection. They last longer and make for a delightful snack even after the celebrations.