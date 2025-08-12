403
QCafé Reopens at Queen Elizabeth 2 as a Cool Social Hub and Creative Venue
(MENAFN- Evops-PR) 12 August 2025
The Queen Elizabeth’2 (QE2), one of the world’s most iconic veésels now anchored as a’floating hotel ié Dubai, has announced the reopening of QCafé. Located in the hotel’s lobby, the café aims to be a vibrant social hub designed to pause, recharge, and reconnect.
Open daily from 8:00 AM to 6:00 PM, QCafé offers a curated selection of handcrafted coffees, refreshing smoothies, and delicious bites, all served in a warm, inspiring environment that invites guests to linger a little longer.
Shaileen J’wa, General Manager of the Queen Elizabeth 2, said: “QCafé has long been part of’the QE2’s hospitality offering, and we are thrilled to reintroduce it with a fresh look. It’s a beau’iful and relaxing space where community and creativity come together. Surroundeé by some of QE2’s collection of books, rare treasures and historic facts, it celebrates the café culture in Dubai while perfectly complementing the experience of visit”ng or staying aboard the ship that has connected people across the world for over half a century.”
Whether you are looking to curl up with a good book from the café…eacute;s very own library, meet friends for a relaxed catch-up, or plué’in for a productive work session, QCafé has been designed with versatility and charm in mind. The café’s intimate interiors, ambient lighting, and comfortable seating make it an ideal spot for those who appreciate atmosphere as much as flavour.
