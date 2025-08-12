403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Palantir Forecast 12/08: Faces Resistance At $190 (Chart)
(MENAFN- Daily Forex)
- Palantir showed a little bit of rare weakness during the trading session on Monday, as the $190 level looks to be a significant resistance barrier. That being said, we just had an earnings call a week ago that was strong, even stronger than anticipated. There's also a gap underneath that has yet to be filled, so I think a certain amount of interest might be at that level as well, just due to typical technical analysis.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Gas Compressors Market Is Booming And Expected To Hit USD 6.9 Billion By 2033 IMARC Group
- India Luxury Goods Market Size, Share, Industry Trends, Growth Statistics And Forecast Report 2025-2033
- Dance Academy Business Setup 2025: A Detailed Plan & Market Analysis
- Vietnam Semiconductor Market Size, Share, Trends And Growth Report 2033
- Brazil Carbon Credits Market: Tech-Driven Growth And Green Transition
- India Mobile Accessories Market Size, Share, Top Brands, Industry Growth & Research Report 2025-2033
CommentsNo comment